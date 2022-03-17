PUBG Mobile 1.9 update free rewards, RP Season date, time, and more

PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass system is a crucial element since it provides players with a broad selection of special rewards. Players must complete missions to rise through the tiers and receive the corresponding prizes.

Following the latest 1.9 update to the game, players are now looking forward to the start of the new RP, which will ultimately allow them to acquire new sets of unique items. As usual, they will be able to obtain two different variants for 360 UC and 960 UC.

Details about the PUBG Mobile 1.9 update and new Royale Pass

RP Season date and time

The current RP - Month 8 will end on 21 March at 11:59 pm UTC, and users still have a few days to complete their objectives and collect their rewards. After that, the much-anticipated pass, i.e., Month 9, will begin on 22 March at 2:00 am UTC, as per the official patch notes of the 1.9 update of the game.

The theme of the pass will be Cosmic Clash. Among the items available will be a Wukong Prime Set and Fluorescent Flash Set, alongside themed finishes for PP-19 Bizon, Kar98K, and QBZ.

1.9 update free rewards

Users are completely hyped up with the release of the 1.9 update. Upon obtaining the new version, they will be receiving these three items:

3,000 BP

100 AG

Nocturnal Rhapsody Helmet (3d)

However, it should be noted that these free rewards will only be accessible to those who get the new version between 16 March and 22 March.

Features/patch notes of the update

There have been tons of new features added to PUBG Mobile with the release of the new version, and the following are a few of them:

Vibrant Anniversary (4th Anniversary Celebration-themed gameplay)

Aerial Battleground (Jump into a vibrant aerial battleground, while wearing colored outfits)

New Mountain bike

Royal Arena: Assault

Map improvements

Changes to Cheer Park

New Season – Cycle 2 Season 5 (Starting at 22 March at 2:00 UTC)

Readers can find detailed patch notes of the 1.9 update here.

