PUBG Mobile 2.1 update APK download link and file size for Android phones (2022)

PUBG Mobile’s 2.1 update is here, and fans are incredibly excited about the new game mode and other changes brought in by the developers. Users can start downloading it on their devices to get their hands on the update rewards consisting of 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and a Wild Rave Helmet.

Individuals on Android and iOS platforms can utilize either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to update to the game’s latest edition. Those with Android devices also have the option to use an APK file.

The following section provides the APK download link and file size of the new PUBG Mobile 2.1 update.

APK download link and file size of the PUBG Mobile 2.1 update

Given below are the download links for the APK files of the new update (Image via Sportskeeda)

APK files have been provided on the game's official website, and here are the direct download links for them:

Regular version https://f.gbcass.com/PUBGMOBILE_Global_2.1.0_uawebsite_F6815C32.apk

Compact version

https://web.gpubgm.com/m/Website/xiaobao/PUBGMOBILE_Global_2.1.0_uawebsite_small_456E0422.apk

Players can select either of these versions. The regular version will allow them to begin playing immediately after installing the game. The compact/small version requires individuals to download certain resource packs first.

The size of the regular version of the APK file is 1.1 GB (Image via Sportskeeda)

The size of the regular version is 1.1 GB and the compact version is 517 MB. Users will have to ensure that there is sufficient storage space available on their devices before they proceed with the download.

Steps to download and install the update on Android devices

Gamers can follow the steps mentioned below to download and install the new version on their devices:

Step 1: To begin the procedure, players can either visit the official website of PUBG Mobile or download the APK file using the link above.

Step 2: Once the file is on their devices, individuals can enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ setting to proceed.

Step 3: Upon completion of the installation, players can launch the game and sign in using their accounts to enjoy the new 2.1 update of the battle royale title.

As mentioned previously, users can then claim the update rewards. The items will only be available between July 11 – July 17 (UTC+0).

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and players from the country are advised to avoid playing the game on their devices. They can play BGMI instead, which is the regional version of the battle royale title.

