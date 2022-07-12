PUBG Mobile 2.1 update: APK & iOS download size and links

PUBG Mobile’s meteoric rise to become one of the best battle royale games has been fueled in large part by the consistent updates that the developers have introduced. The 2.1 patch is here and will slowly be made available to users worldwide.

Like all previous editions, its release brings a variety of content to the title, with the main highlight being the unique Ancient Secret-themed mode. Aside from that, new seasons for the Royale Pass and Ranked mode will be available soon.

Whenever the download becomes available for their region, individuals must use the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to acquire the 2.1 version for their devices.

APK & iOS details of PUBG Mobile 2.1 update

Based on the official announcement on the game’s Discord server, the following are the exact sizes of the PUBG Mobile 2.1 update for Android and iOS:

iOS update size: 1.92 GB

Android update size: 656 MB

Gamers will have to use the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to download it on Android and iOS platforms, respectively. They will also have to ensure sufficient storage space on their devices.

Apart from this, individuals with Androids possess the option to utilize the APK file that the developers make available on the title’s website. The link for the same is:

PUBG Mobile 2.1 APK: Click here

The link currently gives an APK for the 2.0 version. The 2.1 file will be available before July 13, 1.45 am (UTC +0).

Additionally, two different versions could likely be available: Compact and Regular. Their anticipated sizes are 600 - 700 MB and 900 MB - 1.1 GB, respectively.

Steps to download with link

Android

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and search for PUBG Mobile using the search option. Click on the relevant result.

Alternatively, click here to visit the game’s page.

Step 2: Tap on the ‘Update’ button to start the download procedure for the 2.1 update of the game.

iOS

Step 1: Users must boot up the Apple App Store application and look up the game. They can otherwise use the URL below:

Apple App Store page: Click here.

Step 2: Later, they may use the ‘Update’ option to get the latest iteration of the battle royale title.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, so gamers from the nation should avoid playing it. They may, however, play the regionally-exclusive version, BGMI.

