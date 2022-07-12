PUBG Mobile 2.1 update direct APK download link for Android

After multiple iterations of successful beta testing, the PUBG Mobile 2.1 update is set for official release. The patch started rolling out slowly on 11 July and should be available to all gamers, irrespective of the platform, by the evening of 13 July.

They may enjoy the new features by downloading the update straight from their respective stores whenever it becomes available since the servers are not taken down for maintenance. However, Android users have the option to use the APK file.

The developers always provide the APK on the official website, reducing the need to search the internet for legitimate files.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should avoid playing PUBG Mobile. They can instead play the region-specific version, BGMI.

PUBG Mobile 2.1 update APK details

Gamers can download the APK through the link by 13 July, 1.45 am (UTC +0) (Image via Discord)

Players can use the link below to download the latest APK file directly:

PUBG Mobile 2.1 APK: https://pubgmobile.live/apk

Note: This link currently redirects them to the 2.0 version APK. However, the developers will provide a file for the 2.1 update through the same link by 13 July, 1.45 am (UTC +0). Thus, readers can download it upon its availability.

Like many previous updates, the developers will likely host two files on the official website: Compact and Regular. The sizes are estimated between 600-700 MB and 900 MB-1.1 GB, respectively.

Thus, users should ensure they have sufficient space on their devices before proceeding.

General guide to installing PUBG Mobile APK

After individuals have downloaded the PUBG Mobile 2.1 APK through the link given above, they may follow the instructions given below to install it on their device:

Step 1: First, gamers need to toggle on the Install from Unknown Source option through their device's settings if they have not previously enabled it.

Step 2: They must navigate the downloads and install the APK file.

Step 3: Finally, players can open the game and download the preferred resource pack before proceeding.

They can then sign in to enjoy playing the battle royale title. On the other hand, those using the regular version do not need to download the additional resource pack.

In case readers face a parsing error during the installation. They can re-download the file from the link above and follow the above steps.

Key features of 2.1 update

The developers recently released patch notes for the 2.1 update. Some key changes besides the BLACKPINK collaboration and the first global virtual concert are:

New themed game mode - Ancient Secret: Arise

Ultimate Arena (Available from 11 August on Erangel and Livik map)

Cheer Park adjustments

Cycle 3 Season 7 starts 19 July 2022

Royale Pass Month 13 – Exo-Genesis begins on 19 July 2022

Other improvements, including Silvanus X suit

Users can read more about the changes here.

