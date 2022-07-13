PUBG Mobile 2.1 update release time and file size for Android and iOS devices

New updates for PUBG Mobile are always met with a great deal of excitement and enthusiasm. After a lengthy wait, the version 2.1 update has finally arrived, bringing plenty of features for users to explore.

To acquire the latest edition of the game on their devices, all players will have to access either the App Store or Play Store. Android users also have the option to use an APK file.

Below are the exact details about the release time and file size of the PUBG Mobile 2.1 update.

Details about the PUBG Mobile 2.1 update: Release time and file size (Android and iOS)

Release time

Details about the release time and download size as per the official announcement (Image via Discord)

As previously stated, the 2.1 update has already begun to be distributed. Based on a message that was published on the game’s official Discord server, the new version will be accessible to players at the following times:

Apple App Store: 13 July at 1.00 am (UTC +0)

Google Play Store: 13 July at 4.00 am (UTC +0)

APK file: 13 July at 1.45 am (UTC +0)

Consequently, the update is available to all users at the time of writing, and players can begin downloading it on their devices.

File/update size

The following are the exact details about the size of the 2.1 update on iOS and Android devices:

iOS update size: 1.92 GB

Android update size: 656 MB

Gamers must ensure that their device has enough storage space to download the latest version successfully.

Steps to download

iOS

Visit the Apple App Store page and start the update (Image via Apple App Store)

Individuals can follow these steps on their iOS devices to get the 2.1 update:

Step 1: Users have to open the Apple App Store and search for PUBG Mobile.

Step 2: They can then hit the ‘Update’ option to begin the download procedure.

Android

Gamers on Android phones can visit the Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

Players with Android phones can check out the procedures outlined below:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store app and use the search bar to look for the game.

Step 2: Next, gamers can now click the Update button to proceed with the download of the new version.

Note: Due to the restrictions set by the Indian government, Indian players should avoid playing PUBG Mobile. However, they can play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

