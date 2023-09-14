PUBG Mobile announces collaboration with Dodge 

PUBG Mobile has just announced an exciting collaboration with Dodge, the American muscle car manufacturer renowned for its dedication to power, performance, and style. This is the second phase of their partnership, following the phenomenal success of the first, which had launched solely in North and South American countries in 2022.

This latest collaboration will allow PUBG Mobile players all over the world to hit the road with three classic Dodge cars that have left an unmistakable influence on the muscle car industry.

PUBG Mobile's partnership with Dodge will feature three impressive vehicles in-game

PUBG Mobile fans can look forward to Dodge introducing three of its powerhouse models in-game, each with an exclusive color scheme created specifically for the title. They will be available between September 13 and November 6, 2023.

Gamers can fully immerse themselves in the Dodge world, as they will have access to the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, and the Dodge Hornet, which is a compact utility model that marks Dodge's foray into the electric vehicle market.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is available in vibrant Blaze and Lime hues. On the other hand, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak comes in a flame-licked Hellfire color scheme that is visually spectacular.

The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, the world's only four-door muscle car, is available to gamers in Tuscan Torque and Fuchsia color options. It's sure to make a statement with a top speed of 203 mph. Its variation, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat JailBreak, will debut in Violet Venom.

Last but not least, the collaboration debuts the Dodge Hornet GLH, which is distinguished by its lower suspension and improved exhaust. This tiny electric utility model will be available in Redline, Sunburst, and Scarlet Sting colorways, combining flair with an eco-friendly performance.

Gamers can expect a high-octane ride as they take charge of these Dodge muscle vehicles, which are known for their unrivaled horsepower, astounding straight-line acceleration, and impressive handling. The collaboration is sure to offer an amazing gaming experience.