PUBG Mobile Asian Games to reportedly not have battle royale, players to participate in racing and shooting missions

In recent developments, the PUBG Mobile Asian Games version, which is to be used at the 2022 Asian Games, reportedly does not have a battle royale mode, and players instead participate in racing and shooting missions.

Last month, Tencent was reportedly working on a new PUBG Mobile version for the Asian Games following the prohibition on person-to-person shooting due to worries that it would impair international harmony.

Krafton official said to Money Today (Korean to English translation):

"There is no anti-personnel element, but we are developing an Asian game version so that you can feel the atmosphere of Bagg by providing PUBG IP (intellectual property rights) and builds."

Road to Asia Games website revealed details about PUBG Mobile event

The official Road to Asia Games website added more details today about the PUBG Mobile Asian Games version. Parachuting, cross-country shooting, and racing are among the real-sport gaming activities available in the exclusive version. The gameplay incorporates modern sporting events such as triathlons, resulting in a Cross-country Shooting Competition, an esports event that reflects sportsmanship.

PUBG Mobile Asian Games version features cross country shooting competition (Image via Road to Asian Games official website)

Each game will have 16 players in total, with four individuals working as a team. The competition is divided into several stages, each with its own set of target shooting missions to fulfill. The crew must drive the car to complete the course after completing the shooting task. The order in which the competing teams arrive at the finish line will be used to establish the ranking.

It will be interesting to see how players/teams play in the event as PUBG Mobile globally follows the Battle Royale mode for its esports events.

The 19th Asian Games (Asiad 2022) is scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to September 25, 2022. Esports will be one of the 37 sports to be played at the Asian Games. It is the first time in Asian Games history that esports has been included as a medal event and will be only the third time in any multi-sport event.

The esports event will include eight popular titles where there will be five PC titles and three mobile games. The selected titles are PUBG Mobile, Area of Valor (AOV), Dota 2, French 3 Kingdoms 2, EA Sports FIFA Online, Heathstone, League of Legends (LOL), and Street Fighter V.

All esports events held during Asiad will take place at the Xiacheng District Esports Venue, which has an area of 80,000 square meters. The venue will have more than 4000 seats.

