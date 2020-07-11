PUBG Mobile: Aztecs Esports and Hail Esports announce rosters ahead of PMCO Fall Split 2020

Hail Esports and Aztecs Esports have announced their rosters ahead of upcoming tournaments.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 is a major PUBG Mobile event, with a prize pool of over $1,000,000.

Major roster announcements

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2020 is getting closer, and a lot of teams are making changes to their roster to ensure no weak points. One of the underrated organisations that has caused a lot of buzz in T1 scrims and tournaments is Aztecs Esports. And ahead of the PMCO Fall Split 2020, they have announced their new PUBG Mobile roster.

The line-up for the PMCO Fall Split 2020 includes:

Pardhan

Satan

DarkLord

Frost

Frost and Pardhan are well-known names in the esports community for their career-long consistency, no matter which team they play for. They've proven their worth every time, and with every new line-up they are picked for. However, with this new lineup, it's going to be a challenge to build synergy, as there's not much time left for the PMCO Fall Split 2020.

Aztecs Esports aren't the only ones revamping roster, as Hail Esports has acquired one of the oldest teams in India, Gods Reign. The latter has existed since the inception of the PUBG Mobile esports scene in India. They were even been runners-up at the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2019, and won the PUBG Mobile India Tour Pune leg. Gods Reign have also secured top five finishes at the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship (PMCC) & PUBG Mobile All Stars (PMAS).

Earlier this week, Hail Esports announced their acquisition, which includes:

Hail Manu

Hail Vicious

Hail Rahul

Hail Daksh

Hail Sinister

Hail has also picked up a fifth player, and this mysterious player, who was teased by the organisation, turned out to be Sinister, an underrated talent with both online and LAN experience. His addition to one of the most-experienced teams will definitely have an extraordinary impact on them at the PMCO Fall Split 2020.

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 is a major PUBG Mobile tournament, with a prize pool of over $1,000,000. The tournament is divided into Spring Split & Fall Split. The former was conducted earlier this year, with Godlike Esports winning the PMCO Spring Split 2020.

Registrations for the PMCO Fall Split 2020 are still going on, and will close on 12th July. So hurry up and register your squad if you've not already, and battle against the best teams in India to become the champions.