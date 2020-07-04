PUBG Mobile: Best locations to find sniper rifles

Here's a quick guide regarding the best locations to find sniper rifles in PUBG Mobile.

These weapons are one of the strongest in the game, and can knock enemies off with one shot.

PUBG Mobile has lots of weapons and utilities, making it one of the best battle royale games in the gaming world. There are weapon classes like SMGs, assault rifles, pistols and sniper rifles available in the game. The last name mentioned is one of the most-loved weapons in the shooting games world. Players love to kill or knock off enemy players with one single headshot using sniper rifles.

In this article, we have discussed some of the best locations to find sniper rifles in PUBG Mobile.

#1 Sosnovka Military Base

One of the best locations to find a sniper rifle in PUBG Mobile is Sosnvka Military Base. This place has a great loot percentage, and you will surely find a sniper rifle, like the M24 or Kar98K, in the one of the buildings here. So, the next time you want to use a sniper rifle, just head over to this military base.

#2 Pochinki

The second location to find a sniper rifle is Pochinki, which is one of the hot drops in PUBG Mobile. Due to its high loot percentage, a lot of players land here. This place has lots of compounds to loot, and you will easily get a sniper rifle in one of the houses here. Such a weapon comes in very handy during long-range fights, when equipped with high-range scopes like 6x or 8x. It will help you to get an edge over enemies, as they can get easily knocked off with a headshot from afar.

#3 Novorepnoye

Another great location in this list is Novorepnoye, as containers here have a rich loot percentage, and players can get good-quality loot. They can easily get a sniper rifle like the Kar98K, with a good long-range scope, from the Novo container. It will help you to spot and kill enemies more easily.

NOTE: Players can also find AWM sniper rifles in the airdrops coming on their maps. AWM is one of the strongest weapons, and the best sniper rifle in PUBG Mobile.

