Here's a quick guide on the best tricks to help you control recoil in PUBG Mobile.

These tricks will enhance your gaming experience, and make you a better player.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most-popular battle royale games in the gaming market. The game requires various skills to become better., and one important factor that goes into making you a pro is controlling recoil of guns. In this article, we have discussed some of the best tricks to control recoil in PUBG Mobile.

#1 Crouch shoot or peek shoot

Crouch and shoot

Guns in PUBG Mobile have different recoil rates, as some guns have less recoil, while other are difficult to handle. One of the best tricks to handle recoil is to use crouch shoot or peek shoot. When a player crouches or peeks, the gun's recoil decreases drastically, and it helps a player to spray more accurately on an enemy.

#2 Practice in training ground

Make use of the training mode

You must have read this line a lot: Practice Makes A Man Perfect. The same applies to PUBG Mobile. If you want to master recoil control, you must spend time in the training ground. You can equip any gun in the training ground and practice recoil control on the various targets available to you. You can practice with different grips and perform many drills to improve your skills in the game.

#3 Using gyroscope

Gyroscope play

PUBG Mobile provides players with the option to use gyroscope to control their movements and do various things in the game. Players can use it to control recoil to a great extent. Most pro players use gyroscope to handle recoil in their guns.

#4 Changing sensitivity settings

Head to the setting menu

Sometimes, players have bad sensitivity settings, which makes it difficult to control recoil in PUBG Mobile. Here are some of the best sensitivity settings for players to control recoil in various guns. These settings can be changed according to a player's preference.

Camera sensitivity settings:

Third Person (TPP) No Scope: 190%

First Person (FPP) No Scope: 130%

Red Dot, Holographic: 50%

2x Scope: 80%

3x Scope: 100%

4x Scope: 20%

6x Scope: 10%

8x Scope: 5%

ADS sensitivity settings:

TPP No scope: 95-100%

FPP No scope: 100-120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%

2x Scope: 37-45%

3x Scope: 30-35%

4x Scope: 25-30%

6x Scope: 20-23%

8x Scope: 10-13%

Gyroscope settings:

TPP No Scope: 300%

FPP No Scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x Scope: 240%

4x Scope: 210%

6x Scope: 100%

8x Scope: 50%

#5 Equipping guns with less recoil

The last trick in this list is equipping yourself with the appropriate gun. Many weapons in PUBG Mobile have less recoil, and are best for beginners. Guns like M416 and Scar-L have relatively less recoil than AKM and Beryl M762. So, if you are new to the game, you can go for these guns and enjoy your battle royale experience.

