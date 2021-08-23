PUBG Mobile & BGMI to introduce Plane Pick-up feature: Gameplay details explained

There has been speculation online suggesting that both PUBG Mobile and BGMI will receive a new feature called Emergency Pickup/Plane Pickup. The same was introduced in the original console and PC version of PUBG, earlier this year.

Escape the bluezone or reach the highest peaks with the latest feature added in #PUBG Update 11.1 – The Emergency Pickup 🪂✈️ pic.twitter.com/Uf2ZX9B3py — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS US (@PUBG_US) April 15, 2021

It is pretty apparent that the developers of PUBG Mobile do not shy away from introducing new features into the game. They periodically bring in updates that add a variety of assets to the battle royale title.

Similar features also get introduced to BGMI, the region-specific version of PUBG Mobile created to cater to Indian users.

New Emergency Pickup feature is expected to be introduced in PUBG Mobile and BGMI

It is expected that the Emergency Pickup feature will likely be introduced to BGMI and PUBG Mobile with the upcoming update.

This was present in the most recent beta version of Game For Peace, and players can check it out in this video:

A plane will arrive within 60 seconds of the deployment of this feature. A total of 4 players can attach to it and use it as the perfect opportunity to rotate across the map. However, users must note that this feature cannot be used prior to the 1st circle or after the 4th circle.

In March 2021,PUBG introduced new feature“Emergency Pickup”

When the Emergency Pickup is deployed

-a plane✈️ will arrive in 60sec

-up to a maximum of 4 players can attach

-cannot be used before the 1st circle or after the 4th circle

🚨coming to PUBG Mobile/BGMI

Cr @mustachedave pic.twitter.com/cpQ0fwcXtq — Gametube (@GametubeI) August 23, 2021

This will be among the most exciting features arriving to the battle royale titles in the near future.

Other changes to BGMI and PUBG Mobile

The PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta was released a few days back, and it is probable that several features from it will also be added to BGMI and PUBG Mobile with the upcoming update.

Here are the patch notes for the new beta:

Relaunched Classic Modes

Payload

Vikendi

Optimized Combat Experience

Highlights: Turn on Highlights in the Settings and check out exciting elimination highlights at the end of a Classic Mode match. At the same time, exciting highlights can also be checked in the historical Career Stats and shared in the Chat and on external platforms.

Turn on Highlights in the Settings and check out exciting elimination highlights at the end of a Classic Mode match. At the same time, exciting highlights can also be checked in the historical Career Stats and shared in the Chat and on external platforms. Improvements in display and controls. A surprise can be found in the settings.

Newly Added Headshot Sound Effect

Edited by Siddharth Satish