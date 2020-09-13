PUBG Mobile: Bigetron RA crowned PMPL S2 Indonesia Regular Season Champions

The Regular Season (League Stage) of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia has concluded.

Bigetron RA emerged as the winner of the tournament and secured a ticket to the PUBG Mobile Pro League South East Asia S2 Finals (PMPL S2 SEA Finals).

PMPL S2 Indonesia

The top 16 teams advanced to the finals that are scheduled to take place from 25th September to 27th September. The top 2 teams will directly qualify for SEA Finals. The PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Indonesia features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

On the last day of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia League Stage, teams from Groups A and C battled it out over six matches. Bigetron RA topped the day with 35 kills and 78 points. The day began with ION Esports winning the first match on Sanhok.

The second game on Vikendi meant a victory for Aerowolf Limax, who notched up 11 kills. Bigetron RA emerged victorious in the third match on Erangel, thanks to twelve eliminations. They also won the fourth match on Miramar, after claiming fifteen kills.

Siren Esports claimed the fifth match on Erangel by obtaining nine kills, following which Victim Sovers finished on top in the last game on Miramar, registering ten kills. Aerowolf Limax finished in the second place after accumulating 68 points, while ION Esports gained 63 points.

On the overall table, Bigetron RA maintained its top spot with 831 points, while Aura slipped to the third position with 721 points.

Top five individual kill leaders after PMPL Season 2 Indonesia

MVP of regular season

Advertisement

ION Redfacen topped the individual kills leaderboard at the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia with 138 kills. He was also crowned the MVP for the season with a rating of 1.64, and took home 2000 USD.

PMPL S2 Indonesia

Bigetron Ryzen finished second with 120 kills, while his teammate Bigetron Zuxxy came third with 115 kills.

PMPL S2 Indonesia Week 6 prize pool distribution:

The prize pool distribution for Week 6 was as follows: