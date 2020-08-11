PMPL Indonesia Season 2: Teams, prize pool, and format announced 

The Spring Split has ended with PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero drawing to a close. The next season of PUBG Mobile Esports will start right from tomorrow, i.e. 12th August,

For the Indonesian region, PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 (PMPL S2) will commence from 14th August and will go on till 27th September. The tournament features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

Current world champions, Bigetron RA, will participate in the tournament and play PMPL Season 2 to qualify for future competitions. Bigetron RA won the League Play stage and the Finals of PMWL East, and took home more than 150,000 USD.

PMPL Season 2 will feature a total of 24 teams, that will be segregated into three groups(A, B, C) of 8 teams each. Out of the 24 teams, 16 teams have been invited straight from PMPL S1. The remaining eight teams have qualified from the recently concluded PUBG Mobile Indonesia National Championship(PINC).

Matches will be played from Friday to Sunday, and the League Stage will go on for five weeks. Each team will play six games daily. The top 16 rosters from the League Stage will proceed to the Finals.

PMPL S2 Indonesia Invited Teams

Qualified teams

PUBG Mobile Pro League(PMPL) S2 Indonesia Groups

Group A

ONIC ESPORTS

BOOM ESPORTS

THE PILLARS SLAYER

DRANIX AVENGERS

GEEK FAM ID

VOIN2K ( PINC)

LOUVRE KINGS

RED ROCKET COSMIC

Group B

ION ESPORTS ( PINC)

SIREN ESPORTS ( PINC)

NARA ESPORTS ( PINC)

VICTIM SOVERS

MORPH TEAM

BONAFIDE KING

EVOS ESPORTS ( PINC)

ENAM SEMBILAN ESPORTS( PINC)

Group C

BIGETRON RED ALIENS( WORLD CHAMPIONS)

ISLANDS OF GODS ( PINC)

NFT ESPORTS

ALTER EGO ESPORTS

RRQ RYU

AURA ESPORTS

AEROWOLF LIMAX

21 ESPORTS ( PINC)

Here is the group division for week 1 PMPLID S2! This group will change in the next week during the regular season. Weekly best second-ranked teams from each group will be drawn separately to raise competition! Also, a total prizepool of $ 150,000 is up for grabs this Season 2! It's getting hotter, the fun! Ready for this tournament? 1 14th August-27th September 2020 PUBG Mobile Indonesia Facebook Gaming

