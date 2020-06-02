PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update: New Monster truck vehicle and SPAS 12 weapon revealed

Image credits: Paritosh Playz

PUBG Mobile's new map Fourex has created a buzz among the players. The map was revealed when the officials released PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta version. Regarding this, PUBG Mobile teased the blueprint of Fourex map via a tweet where the developers displayed four postcards. Upon joining the postcards in the correct order, we can see the new map.

Fourex Map – Monster Truck

If you are an avid PUBG Mobile player, then you must be aware of all the vehicles present in the game. Astonishingly, PUBG Mobile is soon going to add a new Monster Truck vehicle in the game which will be available only in the new 'Fourex' map.

Powerbang, one of the most famous influencers of the game, teased the gameplay footage of the new map in which he also revealed the new Monster Truck vehicle. The four-wheeler comes with giant wheels followed by nasty paint all over on its iron body. Despite the fact that these type of vehicles can tank substantial damage, hitpoints and other basic stats of the truck are yet to be revealed.

PUBG Mobile Fourex map – New gun SPAS-12

Whenever PUBG Mobile rolls out a new map in the game, the developers also release some exclusive weapons for the map. Last time, when Vikendi made its way to the game, G36C gun was introduced in the list of firearms. In the case of Fourex map, the new SPAS 12 will be released into the game when the 0.19.0 update will hit global servers.

SPAS 12 is a single fire shotgun which will spawn across different locations in the map. The weapon, at a time, can hold up to 7 bullets without any attachments. It requires 12 Gauge ammo to fire the shots and probably does lesser damage compared to S686 shotgun. At present, players can test this new weapon and map by installing the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta version.

Fourex Map Blueprint

It's also important to note that the name of the map has not been finalized yet. In all probability, it is just a temporary name, and the players will see the final name of the map as soon as the developers release the map officially.