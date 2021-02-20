PUBG Mobile climbs to 4th spot in App Store downloads for January 2021

Despite the ban in India, PUBG Mobile made the top five overall app downloads of 2020 from the App Store with more than 232 million downloads. It was also the highest-earning game of 2020, with $2.7 billion accrued in revenue.

However, PUBG Mobile failed to make it to the top 10 overall downloads in the first month of 2021. Also, Free Fire, the second most downloaded game of 2020, failed to make it to the top 10 list.

PUBG Mobile climbs to 4th spot in App Store

App analytics firm Sensor Tower has released a list of the top 10 mobile games in terms of the total number of downloads in January 2021. The study reveals that the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile has climbed up three spots to fourth place in the month's App Store download list.

PUBG Mobile was also the second highest-earning mobile game in January 2021, with more than $259 million in gross revenue.

Credits: sensor tower

The top game from August has lost its crown to Join Clash 3D by Supersonic Studios. Join Clash had 27 million installs in January 2021, a 3,300 times increase from January 2020 number. Around half of its downloads came from two countries, India with 38.3 percent of its total downloads and Indonesia with 6.4 percent.

While Among Us, published by Inner sloth, slipped to the second position with 26 million downloads in January 2021, which is 37 percent less than December 2020, a 20 times increase from January 2020.

The US contributed to the most downloads, with over 15% of the total installations. Brazil is the 2nd highest contributor, is responsible for 8% of the total downloads.

While downloads saw a steep decline since a peak of approximately 83 million in September, the title remains hugely popular. By January 31, 2021, it had accumulated 322.5 million lifetime downloads from the App Store, and Google Play Sensor Tower says.

Many new titles like DOP 2 and Project Makeover have made their way to the list for the first time.

Project Makeover, a puzzle game by Bubblegum Games launched in November 2020, makes it to the top download list with more than 22 million downloads in January 2021, 57 percent more from December 2020.

Another popular battle royale, Call of Duty Mobile, slipped two places to third place in the App Store's top 10 downloads.

Top 10 Mobile games by worldwide downloads for January 2021

#1 Join Clash 3D

#2. Among Us

#3. DOP 2

#4. Sushi Roll 3D

#5. Project Makeover

#6. Roof Rails

#7. Phone Case DIY

#8. Oh God

#9. Hit Master 3D

#10. Stacky Dash