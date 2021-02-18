PUBG Mobile emerges as the second highest earning mobile game in January 2021, Genshin Impact in 4th place

The sustained growth of PUBG Mobile since its launch has been staggering and unprecedented. It can be argued that PUBG Mobile has revolutionized mobile gaming as a whole, emerging as one of the pioneers in the genre of mobile gaming and Esports. The title, owned by Krafton and published by Tencent worldwide, became the highest-earning mobile game globally in 2020.

PUBG Mobile was the second highest earning mobile game in January 2021

PUBG Mobile has enjoyed sustained growth so far in 2021 as well. According to a recently published Sensor Tower report, it became the second highest-earning game for the month of January.

The bulk of the revenue for the game (almost 60 percent) came from China, from its local version of the title called the Game For Peace. The United States emerged as the second-highest revenue generator with 9.8% of the total revenue. The game was second on both the Play Store and App Store revenue charts as well.

Honor of Kings, another title from Tencent, continued to dominate the charts and emerged as the top-grossing title for January with a whopping $267.3 Million in player spending. The game saw a steady growth of 22% from the same time last year. Fater/Grand Order by Sony emerged third on the charts for top revenue-generating games in January 2021

Genshin Impact by miHoyo, although fourth in terms of revenue for the month of January, has been a huge success worldwide. The game generated a total of $153.4 million for the month of January with Japan dominating the player spending with approximately 33 percent. Although the USA accounts for 17.2 percent of player spending, the majority of the game's revenue (around 72%) comes from Asia.

It would be intriguing to see if Tencent continues to dominate the mobile gaming revenue market in 2021 as well.

Top 10 Mobile Games by Worldwide Revenue for January 2021 :

#1. Honor Of Kings

#2. PUBG Mobile

#3. Fate/Grand Order

#4. Genshin Impact

#5. Roblox

#6. Pokèmon Go

#7. Coin Master

#8. Pro Baseball Spirits A

#9. Homescapes

#10. Monster Strike