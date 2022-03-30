PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2022 Spring: Registration date, how to register, prize pool, and more revealed

PUBG Mobile is back with the spring edition of its Club Open (PMCO). The registration will open tomorrow, i.e., from March 31, and run until April 13.

Earlier, PMCO acted as a direct launching pad for the Pro Leagues, but now Tencent has switched it to a regional amateur and semi-pro competition. The event will now take place across six regions with a total prize pool of $600,000.

How to register for PMCO 2022 Spring

Players can register their teams on the PUBG Mobile Esports official website.

Step 1: To register, click on this link.

Step 2: Tap on the Registration banner and before registering, read the requirements and terms and conditions.

Step 3: Fill out your team name and player information, such as name, email ID, character ID, nationality, etc.

Step 4: Click the Submit button.

PMCO will no longer be country-level regions. Instead, 170 nations will be grouped into six regions. They are:

1) North America

2) South America (Brazil and Latin America)

3) Africa

4) Middle East

5) Asia (South Asia and Asia Wildcard)

6) Europe (Western Europe and Turkey)

The top teams of the PMCO will advance to the PUBG Mobile National Championship/PMNC Regional Cup. Tencent has plans to organize a National Championship in 11 countries and a regional cup in eight regions. These national and regional championships will act as a stepping stone for the 2023 season of the Pro Leagues.

PUBG Mobile Esports is a big hit and has the biggest circuit in Mobile Esports. In addition to these tournaments, the SEA region will see the initiation of the franchise system, which will be fascinating to watch. PUBG Mobile will also debut as a medal sport at the 2022 SEA Games and the Asian Games.

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Spring is currently ongoing in several regions. Top teams from PMPL will qualify for their regional championship.

For the Indian market, Krafton has also announced a huge roadmap. Krafton plans to organize four events with a total prize pool of INR 6 crore. Starting in April, there will be the Battle Grounds Mobile Open Challenge, which will serve as the launchpad for Pro Series Season 1.

Earlier this year, one PMGC 2021 finals slot was given to the team from BGIS 2021, and it will be interesting to see when other BGMI teams will be invited to global events.

Tencent recently hinted that the PMGC 2022 would be a LAN event scheduled to be held later this year.

