PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split Bangladesh Grand Finals teams and schedule announced

The PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2021 Bangladesh finals will kick off today, i.e., February 24th. This is the first time PUBG Mobile esports is organizing the Club Open tournament in the country.
The finals consist of the top fifteen qualified teams from the PMCO Group Stages, along with one invited team. A total of 20 matches will be played in the finals, with four matches played daily.
The top three teams from the finals will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 3, where they will face off against the top teams from Nepal, Pakistan, and South Asia Wildcard.
Qualified teams for PUBG Mobile Club Open Bangladesh 2021 Spring Split Finals
- XB Blood Legion
- ERZxTRZ Esports
- Excentric Infinity
- XCxVSeSports
- Infernal Parasite Gx
- MaX Esports
- AGxT9 Axe
- Gods Reborn
- KS AXE
- ALxK9 Esports
- SLX Ironic
- Wolves Back Diamond
- LoG1 Esports
- A1 Esports 1952
- IPGx4arc
Invited team for PMCO Bangladesh 2021 Spring Split Finals
Inertia Esports is the only invited team at the PMCO Bangladesh Finals. They secured fourth place at the PMCO Fall Split South Asia 2020 and were the highest-ranked Bangladeshi team in the tournament.
Schedule for PMCO Bangladesh 2021 Finals
With the removal of Vikendi from the PMCO 2021, the matches will be played on the other three maps, with Erangel being the main one.
- Match 1: Erangel
- Match 2: Sanhok
- Match 3: Miramar
- Match 4: Erangel
Prize pool distribution for PMCO Bangladesh 2021 Finals
Total prize pool of the tournament: 29,200 USD
- 1st place (Winner): 3900 USD
- 2nd place (1st Runners-up): 2300 USD
- 3rd place (2nd Runners-up): 1900 USD
The tournament will be streamed live on the PUBG Mobile Bangladesh Official and PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channels from 3:30 PM BST (3:00 PM IST) on matchdays.Published 24 Feb 2021, 15:02 IST