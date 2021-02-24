PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split Bangladesh Grand Finals teams and schedule announced

The PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2021 Bangladesh finals will kick off today, i.e., February 24th. This is the first time PUBG Mobile esports is organizing the Club Open tournament in the country.

The finals consist of the top fifteen qualified teams from the PMCO Group Stages, along with one invited team. A total of 20 matches will be played in the finals, with four matches played daily.

The top three teams from the finals will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 3, where they will face off against the top teams from Nepal, Pakistan, and South Asia Wildcard.

Qualified teams for PUBG Mobile Club Open Bangladesh 2021 Spring Split Finals

XB Blood Legion ERZxTRZ Esports Excentric Infinity XCxVSeSports Infernal Parasite Gx MaX Esports AGxT9 Axe Gods Reborn KS AXE ALxK9 Esports SLX Ironic Wolves Back Diamond LoG1 Esports A1 Esports 1952 IPGx4arc

Invited team for PMCO Bangladesh 2021 Spring Split Finals

Inertia Esports is the only invited team at the PMCO Bangladesh Finals. They secured fourth place at the PMCO Fall Split South Asia 2020 and were the highest-ranked Bangladeshi team in the tournament.

Schedule for PMCO Bangladesh 2021 Finals

The PMCO will be held for the first time in Bangladesh

With the removal of Vikendi from the PMCO 2021, the matches will be played on the other three maps, with Erangel being the main one.

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Sanhok

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Erangel

Prize pool distribution for PMCO Bangladesh 2021 Finals

Total prize pool of the tournament: 29,200 USD

1st place (Winner): 3900 USD

2nd place (1st Runners-up): 2300 USD

3rd place (2nd Runners-up): 1900 USD

The tournament will be streamed live on the PUBG Mobile Bangladesh Official and PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channels from 3:30 PM BST (3:00 PM IST) on matchdays.