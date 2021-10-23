PUBG Mobile collabs with Dr DisRespect for Halloween event

The 13 Days of Halloween event in PUBG Mobile is essentially a two-week Halloween celebration with various community livestream events featuring well-known influencers. In addition, each broadcast features an incredible number of daily prize contests for players with rewards, including UC (Unknown Cash), gift cards, AirPods and iPads.

PUBG Mobile has announced that they will be collaborating with Dr DisRespect for the finale.

The event is set to culminate on 29 October 2021, and, as announced earlier, will feature a very special guest. PUBG Mobile has announced that they will be collaborating with Dr DisRespect for the finale.

Dr DisRespect joins hands with PUBG Mobile for 13 Days of Halloween finale

Dr DisRespect will feature as the guest for the finale, which will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile YouTube channel on 29 October 2021, starting from 5 .00 pm PDT (-7:00 UTC).

Dr DisRespect will feature as the guest for the finale, which will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile YouTube channel on 29 October 2021, starting from 5 .00 pm PDT (-7:00 UTC). During this stream, the legendary livestreamer will engage in four matches.

In the first three matches, he will play alongside three different teams of content creators: Team Violence, Team Speed and Team Momentum. The composition of each team is given below:

The composition of the teams (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Team Violence includes Medalcore, Wynnsanity and Rollex.

Team Momentum includes Hotjuke, Her Gaming and Lu Power.

Team Speed includes Bushka, Bellafox and Jacob Gaming.

Subsequently, Dr DisRespect will select the MVP from each of these to add to his team and then drop in the Erangel map.

The rewards that players can win (Image via Aftershock Media Group)

Furthermore, players will be able to participate in numerous contests, including Ride to Survive Sweepstakes, where the winner will get a 2021 Ural Sidecar Motorcycle.

They can also engage in the Who Will Doc Choose raffle to win an iPhone and Airpods. In this contest, they will have to predict the influencer that the Doc will select. The winners for both will be announced during the finale.

They can visit this website to know more about the contest.

13 Days of Halloween livestream

Starting from October 19, a livestream will be hosted each day by a different influencer:

Livestream #1: Medalcore

Livestream #2: Jacob Gaming

Livestream #3: TheBushka

Livestream #4: Wynnsanity

Livestream #5: HotJukes

Livestream #6: BellaFox

Livestream #7: Her Gaming

Livestream #8: Rollexxx

Livestream #9: LuPower

Livestream #10: Powerbang

Edited by Sabine Algur