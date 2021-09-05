How to get free UC in PUBG Mobile (September 2021)

UC, commonly known as Unknown Cash, is the in-game currency of the prominent battle royale title PUBG Mobile. Players will need it to perform transactions and make purchases for various products, including the Royale Pass.

Many users have a strong urge to acquire UC. However, it is not free, and for most players, spending money on a game is out of the question. Consequently, they look for other options on the internet through which they may obtain UC for free.

Guide to obtain free PUBG Mobile UC in September

3) GPT websites and applications

There are numerous GPT (GetPaidTo) websites on the internet, and users are typically rewarded upon completing various offers like quizzes and more. After a while, they will be able to redeem a variety of prizes, including gift cards. In PUBG Mobile, users may subsequently use their earned rewards to attain UC.

A few of the most popular options include Swagbucks, YSense, Easy Rewards, and Poll Pay.

2) Giveaways and custom rooms

Many PUBG Mobile YouTubers provide rewards like UC and Royale Pass via giveaways held on their live streams and videos. Players can participate in these activities for an opportunity to get freebies. However, there is no guarantee of receiving the rewards.

Participating in custom rooms, where UC is one of the rewards, is another way for users to obtain the currency.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

The first spot on this list goes to Google Opinion Rewards, and it is the perfect application if users wish to get free UC in PUBG Mobile. Millions worldwide use it, and they are just required to complete short surveys to obtain Google Play Credits.

Once gamers have a sufficient amount of credits, they can go ahead and purchase the in-game currency.

