PUBG Mobile developers to make an important announcement on 15th November

Battle royale titles on the mobile platform have become immensely popular. PUBG Mobile is among the few games that have gained prominence and become extremely popular amongst players. The developers bring in periodical updates that bring new features into the game and enhance the overall experience.

PUBG Mobile has posted a video on its social media handles stating a special edition of the dev log where an exciting announcement will be made. An accompanying video stated the same and provided the users with additional details.

PUBG Mobile devs' key announcement on 15th November

The social media post read:

“An exciting announcement awaits! Mark your calendars for 11/15!”

The video which was posted stated:

“Hello everyone, the PUBG Mobile Dev Log will be bringing you a special edition on 11/15 in which an important announcement will be made. Mark your calendars for November 15! See you then!”

Players can watch the video given below:

The video also provided gamers with the timing for the announcement, which will be made on 15th November at 13:30 (UTC+0)/7:00 PM IST.

With this PUBG Mobile post, the players are excited about the new statement, to be made in a few days.

The 1.1 update was released on 10th November and brought exciting new features that were received well by the players. It included the new Metro Royale mode, themed gameplay, various improvements, new security content, and more.

However, there were some bugs, for which the developers released a patch to fix the same.

The gamers will also receive the following in-game rewards for updating the game within a stipulated duration:

2888 BP

100 AG

Thorn Trooper Backpack (3d)

