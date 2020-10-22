PUBG Mobile : ELG tops day 1 of PEL Season 3 Grand Finals

Day 1 of the finals of the Peacekeeper Elite League, aka the PEL Season 3, concluded with Elite Esports, aka ELG, leading the points table. The finals started today on the 22nd October and will go on till 25th October. This event is the biggest official tournament for Game for Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile), and the top 15 teams are battling for the title as well as the prize pool.

The regular season concluded on 18th October, with Elite Esports, aka ELG, winning the league stages. The current phase began on 25th September, with 20 teams participating.

PEL season 3 Grand Finals day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the PEL 2020 S3 started with YiQi Lang(YQL)winning the first match of Miramar with 17 kills, while their fragger ChengC eliminated 6 players.

ELG won the second match on Miramar thanks to 15 kills, as ELG General bagged the MVP title with 5 eliminations.

JDE won the third match on Erangel with six kills, and Tianba clinched the fourth match with five kills.

The final match on Erangel was won by 4 Angry Men with eleven kills, as 4 AM Suk bagged the MVP title with 5 eliminations.

At the end of day 1, ELG is leading PEL S3 standings with 34 kills and 78 points, while 4 AM is second with 32 kills and 70 points. YQL sits in the third spot, having accrued 27 kills and 59 points. Fan-favorite Nova XQF had a rough day, and they ended up finishing in 11th place.

Top 5 kill leaders From day 1

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 21 million RMB (3.07 million USD). This is the highest-ever prize pool for any PUBG Mobile event across the world. The top 2 teams from the finals will qualify for the Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2020 and the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020. Nova XQF, as champions of the PEC 2019, are automatically invited to PEC 2020 as well.

PEL season 3 Grand Finals day 2 Schedule