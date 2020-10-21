PUBG Mobile: PEL Season 3 Grand Finals teams and schedule announced

The finals of the Peacekeeper Elite 2020 Season 2, aka PEL 2020 S3, is scheduled to take place from 22nd to 25th October. This event is the official tournament of Game for Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile), and the top 15 teams will battle it out for glory and the massive prize pool.

PEL S3 regular season Overall standings

The regular season concluded on 18th October with Elite Esports, aka ELG, winning the league stages, while fan-favorites Nova Xqf came eleventh. This phase began on 25th September, with 20 teams participating.

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 21 million RMB (3.07 million USD). This is the highest-ever prize pool for any PUBG Mobile event across the world. The top 2 teams from the finals will qualify for PEC 2020. Nova xqf, as champions of the PEC 2019, are automatically invited to PEC 2020 as well.

YQL won the first-weekly finals, while ELG won the second and third weeks. DKG won it in the fourth week. The winner of the each weekly final also won 1 million Yuan (around 147k USD), along with a trophy.

Top 15 teams qualified for the PEL 2020 S3 Finals

Elite Esports(ELG)

Da Kun Gaming(DKG)

The Chosen(TC)

Four angry men(4 AM)

YiQi Lang(YQL)

JDE

Tong Jia Bao(TJB)

ACT Gaming

Tianba

AgFox Black

Nova Esports

Six Two Men(STE)

Qing Jiu Club( Q9)

Royal Never Give up(RNG)

Team Game(TMG)

Map schedule: 5 matches per day

Miramar (FPP)

Miramar (FPP)

Erangel (FPP)

Erangel (FPP)

Erangel (FPP)

Qualification for the Pubg Mobile Global Championship:

Two teams from china will qualify for the Pubg Mobile Global Championship, a 2 million USD global world event scheduled for late November, in which top teams from every region will battle it out. The qualification of Chinese teams for the PMGC will be on the basis of an annual point system, which is obtained by combining points of PEL Season 1,2 and 3.

Top 2 teams from China will qualify for PMGC 2020.2 teams will select on the basis of New annual point system(pel S1 + S2 +S3)[Pic1]@NovaEsportsTeam Is leading the table after pel 2 with 38 points(3rd in pel S1:- 8points +1st in pel S2:-30 points[pic2]#PUBGMOBILE @PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/69bQV90EBT — Gametube 🇮🇳 (@GametubeI) September 25, 2020

Nova XQF is leading the qualification points table with 38 points, followed by 4 Angry Men with 22 points. However, PEL S3 can change all the dynamics of qualification, with the third season awarding a massive 50 points to the winner.

Game for Peace is one of the most popular mobile games in the Chinese region, and fans are excited to watch their favorite teams battling it out for the title.