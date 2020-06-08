PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020: Phase 2 qualified teams

Let's take a look at all the teams that have qualified for Phase 2 of PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020.

The eliminated teams will have to restart their journey from Starter Cups.

The first phase of PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 has ended. As many as 24 teams from a total of 32 teams have qualified to phase 2. The eliminated teams will restart their journey from Starter Cups next season.

The second phase of the tournament is starting from 9th June.

Following teams have qualified for the second phase of ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile tournament:

1.Marcos Gaming

2. Revenge Esports

3. Initiative Esports

4. Megastar

5. AES

6. Godlike

7. OFF Guard

8. Elements eSports

9. Norules extreme

10. Swat official

11. Orange rock

12.Optimum eSports

13. Synerge

14. Celtz

15. Team tamilas

16. U mumba eSports

17. vsg crawlers

18. Team insane esports

19. Team namma Bengaluru

20. Team exhibit

21. Tsm entity

22. Havoc esports

23. ORB officials

24. Elxr Athena

ESL India PUBG Mobile Masters League Phase 1 overall standings

1.Marcos Gaming - 62 points [ 29 kills ]

2. Revenge Esports - 60 points [26 kills ]

3. Initiative Esports - 53 points [ 25 kills ]

4. Megastar - 52 points [ 24kills]

5. AES:- 51 points [20 kills ]

6. Godlike :- 49points [ 14kills]

7. OFF Guard :- 45 points [ 16 kills ]

8. Elements esports :- 42 points [20kills ]

9. Norules xtreme :- 40 points [17 kills ]

10. Swat official :- 38 points [17kills]

11. Orange rock :-32 points [13 points ]

12.Optimum esports :- 30 points [14kills]

13. Synerge :- 29 points [12 kills ]

14. Celtz :- 26 points [ 7kills ]

15. Team tamilas :- 23 points [10 kills ]

16. U mumba esports :-22 points [9kills]

17. vsg Crawlers :- 21 points [ 7 kills ]

18. Team insane esports :- 18 points[11kills ]

19. Team Namma Bengaluru :- 17 points [5kills]

20. Team Xhibit ;- 16 points [ 0kills ]

21. Tsm Entity :- 14 points [ 7 kills ]

22. Havoc esports :- 14 points [ 4kills ]

23. ORB officials :- 13 points [ 8 kills ]

24. Elxr Athena :- 13 points[ 2kills ]

25. Powerhouse :- 10 points [6kills]

26. Team k9 official's :-10 points [ 0 kills ]

27. Fnatic :- 9 points [ 0kills]

28. Insideout :- 8points [ 2kills ]

29. Force one eSports :- 7 points [ 3 kills ]

30. Iso official :- 5 points [ 1kills ]

31. Team ind :- 4 points [ 1kills ]

32. Soul :- 4 points [1kills ]

