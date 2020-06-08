PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020: Phase 2 qualified teams
- Let's take a look at all the teams that have qualified for Phase 2 of PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020.
- The eliminated teams will have to restart their journey from Starter Cups.
The first phase of PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 has ended. As many as 24 teams from a total of 32 teams have qualified to phase 2. The eliminated teams will restart their journey from Starter Cups next season.
The second phase of the tournament is starting from 9th June.
Following teams have qualified for the second phase of ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile tournament:
1.Marcos Gaming
2. Revenge Esports
3. Initiative Esports
4. Megastar
5. AES
6. Godlike
7. OFF Guard
8. Elements eSports
9. Norules extreme
10. Swat official
11. Orange rock
12.Optimum eSports
13. Synerge
14. Celtz
15. Team tamilas
16. U mumba eSports
17. vsg crawlers
18. Team insane esports
19. Team namma Bengaluru
20. Team exhibit
21. Tsm entity
22. Havoc esports
23. ORB officials
24. Elxr Athena
ESL India PUBG Mobile Masters League Phase 1 overall standings
1.Marcos Gaming - 62 points [ 29 kills ]
2. Revenge Esports - 60 points [26 kills ]
3. Initiative Esports - 53 points [ 25 kills ]
4. Megastar - 52 points [ 24kills]
5. AES:- 51 points [20 kills ]
6. Godlike :- 49points [ 14kills]
7. OFF Guard :- 45 points [ 16 kills ]
8. Elements esports :- 42 points [20kills ]
9. Norules xtreme :- 40 points [17 kills ]
10. Swat official :- 38 points [17kills]
11. Orange rock :-32 points [13 points ]
12.Optimum esports :- 30 points [14kills]
13. Synerge :- 29 points [12 kills ]
14. Celtz :- 26 points [ 7kills ]
15. Team tamilas :- 23 points [10 kills ]
16. U mumba esports :-22 points [9kills]
17. vsg Crawlers :- 21 points [ 7 kills ]
18. Team insane esports :- 18 points[11kills ]
19. Team Namma Bengaluru :- 17 points [5kills]
20. Team Xhibit ;- 16 points [ 0kills ]
21. Tsm Entity :- 14 points [ 7 kills ]
22. Havoc esports :- 14 points [ 4kills ]
23. ORB officials :- 13 points [ 8 kills ]
24. Elxr Athena :- 13 points[ 2kills ]
25. Powerhouse :- 10 points [6kills]
26. Team k9 official's :-10 points [ 0 kills ]
27. Fnatic :- 9 points [ 0kills]
28. Insideout :- 8points [ 2kills ]
29. Force one eSports :- 7 points [ 3 kills ]
30. Iso official :- 5 points [ 1kills ]
31. Team ind :- 4 points [ 1kills ]
32. Soul :- 4 points [1kills ]
