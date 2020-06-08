PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership: 24 teams qualified for quarter-finals announced

ESL India announced the list of 24 teams that will proceed to Quarter Finals.

The quarter-finals of the tournament will begin on 9th June at 5:00 PM IST.

PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership Master stage concluded yesterday and now it's time for the quarter-finals of the tournament. In the first phase of the tourney, Marcos Gaming topped the leaderboard with 62 points and 29 kills. They were followed by Revenge Esports and Initiative Esports at #2 and #3 position respectively.

Most recently, ESL India announced the list of 24 teams that had made their way to the quarter-final stage. Below you can find the team names that will compete in the second phase of PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020.

24 teams qualified for PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership Quarter Finals

Marcos Gaming Revenge Esports Initiative Esports Megastar AES Godlike OFF Guard Elements eSports Norules extreme Swat official Orange rock Optimum eSports Synerge Celtz Team tamilas U mumba eSports vsg crawlers Team insane esports Team namma Bengaluru Team exhibit TSM Entity Havoc esports ORB officials Elxr Athena

The ESL India Premiership action will resume on 9th June at 5:00 PM IST. Players can catch the live broadcast. The PUBG Mobile Masters League will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 3:00 PM on the scheduled days.

About ESL India Premiership 2020

ESL India Premiership 2020

ESL India Premiership is India’s flagship eSports tournament that attracts thousands of professional gamers from the country throughout the year. Since its inception in 2016, the tournament has grown into the longest running esports league in the country. This is the fifth edition of this prestigious tournament by Nodwin Gaming and the tournament has a 1.15 Crore INR overall prize pool. The new edition will witness additional games like Clash of Clans, FIFA 20 and PUBG Mobile. A seeding cup will be organized as PUBG Mobile has been introduced for the first time.

