PUBG Mobile: ESL India Premiership announced, prize pool revealed

Poster Source: ESL India Facebook

India’s longest-running e-sports tournament, the ESL India Premiership powered by NODWIN Gaming, is all set to begin a new journey with its fifth edition. The gaming behemoth's flagship e-sports tournament has helped fulfill the hopes and dreams of many aspiring esports players in the country. And now, the most popular smartphone game in India - PUBG Mobile - is making its way into the Premiership for the first time.

There will be a balance of invited and qualified teams in the Summer Season of the tournament. The top teams from the country will battle against each other for the grand prize pool of Rs 1.15 crore.

Prize of ESL India Premiership

Several popular games will make it to the ESL India lineup, apart from PUBG Mobile

Some of the major games making their way into the list of events to be held this season are PUBG Mobile (Squad), Clash of Clans (Team), FIFA 20 (Solo, PS4) and CS GO (Team). But contrary to earlier reports, Dota 2 and Rainbow Six Siege are no longer in the list for the Summer Season 2020-21.

ESL India wrote the following on a Facebook post to make the announcement:

We're looking for India's Best Gamers and Talents. This could be your year to lift the ESL India Premiership trophy. What are you waiting for? This is the place where Champions are made!

In addition, they also posted a video about the event:

As per the officials, the tournament will go live from 1 June, and you can watch the live telecast of the same on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Registeration Process of ESL India Premiership (Source: ESL India FB)

The registration process for the ESL India Premiership is very simple. All you need to do is go to the official website of Play ESL and sign up for an account. As soon as you make an account, register yourself by simply logging into the registration portal.