PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership semifinals 2020: Day 1 results and overall standings

A total of 20 teams are battling in out in the PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership semifinals.

At the end of Day 1, Team Tamilas, Optimum Esports & Havoc Esports are the top three teams in the table.

ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020 semifinals leaderboard

The PUBG Mobile semifinals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 is well and truly underway. A total of 20 teams are battling against each other for a spot in the next stage of the competition. The first round (Round of 20) of the ESL PUBG Mobile semifinals is scheduled to go on for the next two weeks.

The first day of the semifinals stage is over, and one game (Erangel) was played. All the teams played a single match in the Erangel map from a third person perspective (TPP) mode.

At the end of Day 1, Team Tamilas top the PUBG Mobile leaderboard with a total of 33 points. They are followed by Optimum Esports and Havoc Esports, who earned 28 and 20 points, respectively.

ESL India PUBG Mobile Semifinals standings at the end of Day 1

#1 Team Tamilas - 33 points

#2 Optimum eSports - 28 points

#3 Havoc Esports -20 points

#4 Celtz- 16 points

#5 Marcos Gaming - 12 points

#6 SynerGE - 10 points

#7 AES - 9 points

#8 Revenge Esports - 8 points

#9 Elxr Athena- 7 points

#10 Megastars - 6 points

#11 TSM Entity- 5 point

#12 Team Insane Esports - 4 points

#13 Norules Xtreme -4 points

#14 VSG Crawlers -4 points

#15 iNitiative esports - 2 points

#16 Team Namma Bengaluru - 2 points

#17 SWAT Official - 1 point

#18 Orange Rock - 1 point

#19 Element Esports - 1 point

#20 Off Guard - 1 point

The ESL India Premiership 2020 includes all the major competitive games, i.e, PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20 and CS:GO. It also offers a massive prize pool of INR 1.15 crore.

The ESL PUBG Mobile semifinals will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 3:00 PM IST on the scheduled days.