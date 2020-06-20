PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership semifinals 2020: Day 2 results and overall standings

A total of 20 teams are battling it out in the PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 semifinals.

At the end of Day 2, Optimum Esports, Team Tamilas & SynerGE are the top three teams in the table.

ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020 overall top ten standings after Day 2

The PUBG Mobile semifinals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 is well and truly underway. A total of 20 teams are battling against each other for a spot in the next stage of the competition, with the semifinals stage (Round of 20) of the ESL PUBG Mobile event scheduled to go on for the next few days.

The second day of the this stage is over, and one game (Erangel) was played. All the teams played a single match on the map in the third person perspective (TPP) mode.

At the end of Day 2, Optimum Esports topped the PUBG Mobile leaderboard with a total of 45 points. They were followed by Team Tamilas and SynerGE, who earned 36 and 34 points, respectively.

ESL India PUBG Mobile semifinals standings at the end of Day 2

ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020 overall standings (11-20) after Day 2

#1 Optimum Esports - 45 points

#2 Team Tamilas - 36 points

#3 SynerGE -34 points

#4 Havoc Esports- 31 points

#5 Megastars - 30 points

#6 Revenge Esports - 27 points

#7 Celtz - 18 points

#8 Marcos Gaming - 17 points

#9 Off Guard- 16 points

#10 Orange Rock - 15 points

#11 Elxr Athena- 13 point

#12 AES - 13 points

#13 Team Namma Bengaluru -11 points

#14 Inititative eSports -11 points

#15 Element Esports - 9 points

#16 vsg Crawlers - 9 points

#17 Norules Xtreme - 7 point

#18 TSM Entity - 5 point

#19 Team iNSANE Esports - 5 point

#20 SWAT Official - 4 point

The ESL India Premiership 2020 includes all major competitive games, i.e, PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20 and CS:GO. It also offers a massive prize pool of INR 1.15 crore.

The ESL PUBG Mobile semifinals will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 3:00 PM IST on the scheduled days.