PUBG Mobile Esports Awards 2020 announced

PUBG Mobile has announced Season 2 and the annual individual awards for the Esports Awards 2020. The prizes will be given to the best players in each category. The first season of the Esports Awards was held after the PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero (PMWL Season Zero), where top players from different regions were rewarded 2000 USD.

PUBG Mobile Esports Awards 2020 details

For the second season of the Esports Awards, PUBG Mobile has announced the categories.

Season 2 Awards

PMPL Southeast Asia Season 2 MVP

PMPL South Asia Season 2 MVP

PMPL Americas Season 2 MVP

PMPL EMEA Season 2 MVP

Season 2 Fan Favorite Player

(Regions: South East Asia, South Asia, Americas, EMEA, Wildcard, Japan, Korea)

Advertisement

MVP

The best player of the tournament (player with most kills, damage, and survival time) is selected as the Most Valuable Player.

The MVP award will be given for four regions, i.e., Americas, South Asia, South East Asia, and EMEA of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2, and for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 (PMGC 2020).

Break, from Box Gaming, and Solkay from Futbolist won the MVP awards from the East and West regions, respectively, at the PMWL 2020 Season Zero.

Fan Favorite

The player who gets the most votes from each region will be awarded as the fan-favorite player. Fans will vote through PUBG Mobile's in-game community after Season 2. Tanmay "Scout" Singh won the fan-favorite award from the South Asian region for the Esports Awards Season 1.

PUBG Mobile also announced annual individual awards to showcase the best in each category, given after the PMGC 2020.

The different categories of annual individual awards are:

PUBG Mobile Global Championship MVP

The Gunslinger

Eagle Eye

Grenade Master

Field Medic

The Survivor

About the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 (PMGC 2020)

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 is a two million USD tournament scheduled in late November, where the top teams from around the world will battle it out.

According to an earlier announcement, the PMWL and the PUBG Mobile World Championship (PMWC) were combined into a single tournament, resulting in a massive prize pool of two million USD.

The PMGC 2020 will feature some of the best teams from around the world. The number of sides to participate, however, hasn’t been revealed, although it is rumored that 20 sides will feature.