PUBG Mobile Esports Awards 2020 announced by Tencent

Tencent has announced the PUBG Mobile Esports Awards 2020 after rapid growth of the PUBG Mobile's esports scene. Fans will be able to vote for their favourite players and teams from around the globe as part of the process to crown the winners.

PUBG Mobile Esports Awards 2020

PUBG Mobile

The PUBG Mobile Esports Awards 2020 will be launched soon, and the announcement was done on PUBG Mobile's official Twitter handle:

We are happy to announce the PUBGMOBILE Esports Awards 2020 is launching soon! Fans will be able to vote for their favourite professional PUBGMOBILE player. Stay tuned for more information.

As of now, the schedule for voting and other information regarding the process will be announced soon by officials. The awards will consist of different kinds of categories and titles for professional players & teams from around the globe.

Meanwhile, the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 has started, where teams from the East and West divisions are battling it out for a massive prize pool of $425,000 each. The PMWL 2020 will go on till 9th August 2020, and fans can catch the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel:

