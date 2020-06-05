PUBG Mobile May 2020 tournaments recap: Full list of winners and results

Let's have a look at what all happened in PUBG Mobile eSports in May 2020.

PMPL South Asia League stage is currently underway and will end on 12 June 2020.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world. The popularity of the game has increased manifold over the years. The competitive nature of PUBG gave scope to various PUBG Mobile eSports tournaments. These tournaments are being organized every month now. Let's take a look at what all happened in May 2020 in PUBG Mobile eSports.

PMPL SEA FINALS:- PUBG Mobile South East Asia Pro league finals were held from 1st to 3rd May. Yoodo Gank won the tournament. Yoodo Gank & Kog qualified to PMPL East.

PMPL SCRIMS WEEK 2:- 20 South Asian & 4 SEA teams battled it out for this tournament. The prize pool was $3000. PMPL SCRIMS WEEK 2 was won by Mith.

SUPERHEROES BATTLE S1:- This was one of the only fun tournaments for streamers and eSports players. TSM won this tournament after two days of battle.

GAMERS WITHOUT BORDERS:- This was a charity tournament to raise funds. Godl won this tournament by only 1 point difference with TSM Entity. The winning amount went to a pre-decided charity and all teams received compensation of $2000 for their time and efforts invested.

PMPL SCRIMS WEEK 3:- This was the last Scrims week of PMPL SEA + SA teams. Everyone was so excited for this tournament. Tsm entity won the week 3 Scrims. They became the first Indian team to win PMPL SA+SEA team scrims.

OR CHAMPIONSHIP was organized by Orange Rock eSports with a prize pool of 2 Lakh INR. Marcos gaming dominated the Championship and won 1 lakh prize pool.

Ronak joined Marcos Gaming on 14 May 2020. He replaced Paan Singh, who joined UMumba eSports.

SkyeSports Grandslam was sponsored by Loco app with a prize pool of Rs 2.5 Lakh. Team IND got the top rank. Ind Snax was the MVP with 29 kills.

Pubg Mobile India Series 2020 in-game Qualifiers were held from 20 to 27th May. Top 248 teams qualified to the Online Qualifiers stage. Results of Pmis in-game qualifiers are due to announced on 5th June. 8 teams are invited to the Online qualifier of PMIS.

PUBG Mobile PMPL South Asia resumed on 22nd May. The league stage will go on till 7th June and the South Asia finals will start from 12th June.

Tsm Entity won PMPL SA week 2 and received $2000. Mega Vexe was the MVP of week 2.

PMPL Taipei finals were held on 23-24th May. Ulevel up won PMPL TPE and qualified to World League East.

Illuminate eSports disbanded and roster got sponsored by Valdus eSports.

Thank you for reading this article. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates regarding PUBG Mobile.