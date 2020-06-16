PUBG Mobile Fnatic Rising Program announced, top 10 players to get sponsorship

The Fnatic Rising Program has been announced to hunt talented PUBG Mobile players across India.

Players from 18 to 23 years of age can participate in this program, which is in association with LOCO.

Fnatic India has officially announced the Fnatic Rising Program, through which the organisation will hunt for PUBG Mobile talent from across the country. They have launched the same in partnership with LOCO — the largest game streaming platform in India — in which players between 18 to 23 years of age can participate by registering for the event.

Fnatic and Loco Partnership

Nimish Raut, aka Fnatic Nemo, announced officially that Fnatic Rising will be an online tournament and will go on for around eight months. Registrations will start from 25th June 2020, and the top 10 players will fly to Mumbai to be trained by Fnatic to become professional players. Here's the official announcement made by him:

"We're taking influence from what we've done globally as a program. We are officially launching Fnatic Rising, which is a part of a seven and a half or eight months program where we will scan the entire country; we will go through the entire nooks and corners of this country to identify the best PUBG Mobile players."

He further added:

"The top 10 guys who are selected will be flown down to Bombay. They will be part of the Fnatic and Loco Studio and will not only be trained to look after their PUBG skills, but they will also be trained to make content and to be professional streamers. Alongside this, they will also be given support for social media to build up their fanbase."

Along with the online tournament, an original web series will also be released on the LOCO app. The main motive of the program is to find deserving and professional players, with Nimish adding said that they want to be the most celebrated and most entertaining eSports team in the country.

Here is the complete video of the session held by Fnatic:

