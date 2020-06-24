PUBG Mobile: Fnatic India Rising Program format and other details revealed

The much-anticipated Fnatic Rising India program will give upcoming PUBG Mobile players a serious platform.

Registration for event will begin on 25th June and end on 18th July, and only teams can apply.

Gametube FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Fnatic India Rising poster

Fnatic India Lead Nimish "Nemo" Raut, in an interview with AFK Gaming Mobile Esports, spoke about the upcoming Fnatic India Rising Program, and gave out some details about this much-anticipated program. Nemo also revealed that the Fnatic India Rising Program is part of a global program that started in the UK, and gives opportunities to youngsters to be part of the Fnatic pro-gaming scene. It actually started with League of Legends and has now crossed over into the PUBG Mobile scene.

Registrations for the Fnatic India Rising Program will go on from 25th June to 18th July. The website link for registration for the Fnatic India Rising will go live on the Fnatic PUBG Mobile and LOCO Instagram pages, and also will be shared by Fnatic players on their social media handles.

The age limit for the Fnatic India Rising Program is 16 to 23 years, while registration can only be done for a team, not individuals. Players will need to be Platinum 5 tier and above to be eligible for the Fnatic India Rising program, and the organisers are looking to start the event with around 10,000 teams.

Fnatic India Rising Program format and other details

PART 1: QUALIFIER PHASE

STAGE 1:

Advertisement

KNOCKOUT ROUNDS

10,000 TEAMS

500 GROUPS OF 20 TEAMS EACH

TOP 5 TEAMS FROM EACH GROUP WILL QUALIFY FOR STAGE 2

TOP 20 TEAMS ON THE BASIS OF KILLS WILL ALSO QUALIFY FOR STAGE 2

STAGE 2:

BEST OF 2 ROUNDS

2500 TEAMS + 20 TEAMS ON THE BASIS OF KILLS FROM LAST ROUND

126 GROUPS OF 20 TEAM EACH

TOP 5 FROM EACH GROUP WILL QUALIFY FOR STAGE 3

TOP 10 ON THE BASIS OF KILLS WILL ALSO QUALIFY FOR STAGE 3

STAGE 3:

BEST OF 2 OR 3 ROUNDS

630 TEAMS + 10 TEAMS ON THE BASIS OF KILLS FROM LAST ROUND

32 GROUPS OF 20 TEAMS EACH

TOP 5 TEAMS FROM EACH GROUP WILL QUALIFY FOR STAGE 4

STAGE 4:

BEST OF 3 ROUNDS

160 TEAMS

8 GROUPS OF 20 TEAMS EACH

TOP 5 TEAMS FROM EACH GROUP WILL QUALIFY FOR THE NEXT PHASE

PART 2: LEAGUE PHASE

STAGE 1:

10 TEAMS WILL BE CLUBBED IN FOUR GROUPS: A, B, C, D

EVERY TEAM WILL PLAY 15 MATCHES

6-DAY EVENT AND 2 GROUPS WILL PLAY ON EACH DAY

5 MATCHES PER DAY

BOTTOM 10 ELIMINATED

STAGE 2: SEMIFINALS

3 GROUPS OF 10 TEAMS EACH: A, B, C

6-DAY EVENT AND 2 GROUPS WILL PLAY ON EACH DAY

5 MATCHES PER DAY

BOTTOM 10 ELIMINATED

STAGE 3: FNATIC INDIA RISING LEAGUE MAIN STAGE

4 GROUPS OF 5 TEAMS EACH

40 MATCHES IN TOTAL

EACH TEAM WILL PLAY 32 MATCHES

TOP 16 QUALIFY FOR GRAND FINALE

PART 3: GRAND FINALE

16 TEAMS

3-DAY OFFLINE EVENT (IF POSSIBLE)

The winning team (four members) and six more exciting PUBG Mobile talents from other squads from the Fnatic India Rising event will be flown to Mumbai for a month's training at the Fnatic Bootcamp. They will learn from the Fnatic coaches and players, and other big names from the community.

Also read: Latest on PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update

The training will not only be limited to the game but also regarding how things work in eSports, how to build their social media profiles, brands etc. All expenses will be borne by Fnatic.

One talent will get the Fnatic pro contract, and will be part of the main lineup. The remaining nine players will get a streaming contract with LOCO and will be free to join any team as competitive players. Also, WIKI, the development partner, will have the nine players in their development program, where they will look after them if they don't get a pro contract with any other team.