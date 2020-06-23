PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update: New M416 in Season 14 Royale Pass and more details

PUBG Mobile's 0.19.0 update is set to be rolled out soon, and fans can't wait for the same.

The new update will feature new gun skins, apart from other interesting additions.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 features

PUBG Mobile will release lots of new features in its upcoming 0.19.0 update. The new Season 14 Royale Pass is also going to be a great treat for PUBG Mobile players all around the world. Users will get to see new weapon skins, modes and much more in the 0.19.0 update.

With that in mind, here are some PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 updates, including new M416 skins and new gun craft weapons for players.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Features

New M416 skin

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 features

PUBG Mobile will release a new M416 skin with the Season 14 Elite Royale Pass. Though the M416 is one of the most-preferred gun skin for players in the game, most don't have that many skins of this gun in their inventories. Season 14, however, will see a new M416 and its skin at Rank 90 of the Royale Pass. The gun is named 'Dazzling Youth', and will be available for players who purchase the Elite Royale Pass in Season 14.

New badges

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 features

In the 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile, players will also see a new Ace Badge feature. It's main highlight is that it will show the total number of counts a player has reached on various tiers. The feature is activated when a player reaches the Diamond tier. On reaching higher tiers like Ace tier, the badge will automatically get an upgrade to Ace Badge. On reaching Ace tier in subsequent seasons, the Ace badge count will increase by 1 in the player profile.

New guncraft weapons

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 features

The forthcoming update of PUBG Mobile will also see two new gun craft options for weapons being added. Currently, PUBG Mobile has options for S12K and Scar-L gun craft in the game. But in the next update, gun craft options for Vector and DP-28 will also be made available to players.

In the gun craft section, players can add new colors and multiple stickers to their guns. It means players can create customised skins for themselves very easily.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 expected release date