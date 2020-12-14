PUBG Mobile: GameXpro talks controversies, best friends, plans, and more

GameXpro, aka Ravi Rawat, is an eminent gaming figure with content based on PUBG Mobile. The creator has over three and a half million subscribers on his main YouTube channel and over 500k subscribers on his second channel, Bawli Gang. He also has 500k+ followers on Instagram.

The 22-year-old PUBG Mobile icon from Pauri, Uttrakhand, shared tidbits from his personal and professional life with Sportskeeda.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation that GameXpro had with Ajay Assudani.

PUBG Mobile: GameXpro bares all in exclusive Interview

Q. How has the quarantine period been for you?

A. The lockdown period has been very productive for influencers, PUBG Mobile and otherwise, and helped them grow, as most of the audience was home. This trend gave all these creators good viewership.

Q. How was support from your family when you initially started gaming?

A. When I started my gaming channel, my family's support was a bit dicey, say 50-50. But as income started flowing, the support grew stronger, and now I have their maximum trust in my ventures.

Advertisement

Q. What did you do in your school days?

A. I used to study in a Punjabi-medium school, but was not good at studies. Though I was always a top ranker in History & Politics, I failed in other vital subjects such as English, Maths, and Science. My school days played a useful role in my life. However, I somehow managed to pass overall.

Q. What do you think about the PUBG Mobile ban in India?

A. The PUBG Mobile suspension was a setback for many gamers, including me, as we create content based on it. On the other hand, many games got a chance to boom, such as Free Fire, which outshone the numbers of all other games, including PUBG Mobile. As a gamer, it helped us to explore many more options.

Q. Who is your best friend in the PUBG Mobile community & why?

A. I have a lot of close friends in the PUBG Mobile community, but If I had to name a few, it would be G Guruji, Legend X, BandookBaaz, and Maxtern. They have helped me in quite a few things and are always supportive.

Q. Who would you be doing if not gaming?

A. Apart from History & Politics, I have a lot of interest in electronics such as mobiles and computers. I would have been a Computer Engineer if not a gamer.

Advertisement

Q. What is the reason behind making video content instead of live stream on your channel?

A. My prime focus has been on video content, as when I started, I didn't have the proper gear to begin with a live stream. Moreover, I was also a bit shy and lacked the confidence to go live. Video content also has the advantage of being scheduled instead of being in the moment, which is the case in live stream. I now have the much-required confidence and equipment and might soon start live content too.

Q. What question do fans ask you the most, and what is its answer.

A. My audience has been asking me to start live streaming with a face cam the most over the past year. The answer to it is I will be starting with live content this month, and let's hope it goes well.

Q. Which controversy you regret and why?

A. Talking about controversies, I always try not to get in one, and this is my reply to all the controversies I have been part of. People always poke me and try to drag me into one.

Advertisement

Q. Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

I Will change My Content Soon So #StayTuned ... — GameXpro (@im_gamexpro) December 12, 2020

A. In the next five years, I aim not to be a YouTuber as I think it is not a permanent job. I want to be an entrepreneur with a permanent base. One can always lose his/her fan base just with a simple mistake. YouTube depends on a lot of factors, such as the game you play & the content you create.