PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire have collectively generated an average of 151 million more monthly hours than mobile MOBA games in the last six months

The most downloaded game of 2020 was Free Fire by Garena, while another popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile by Tencent generated the highest revenue. However, the second highest-earning game of last year was a MOBA, Honor of Kings, which is a China-exclusive game.

The two most popular categories in the Mobile Gaming Ecosystems are Battle Royales (BR) and Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA).

Wild Rift

With the announcement of the League of Legends Wild Rift Global tournament, the battle royale market will feel the heat from MOBA games in the upcoming quarters.

A data analyst firm Stream Hatchet collected and compared data from both these gaming categories in the last six months and found that battle royales lead MOBA in the game streaming market across the three most famous platforms: YouTube Gaming, Facebook Gaming, and Twitch.

Credits:- Stream Hatchet

Battle royale games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire generated an average of 151 million more monthly hours watched than mobile MOBA games. While battle royales are considerably more popular in the mobile gaming ecosystem, watch time from November to April has decreased by 29%.

During the same time frame, MOBA live streams have increased hours watched by 43%, Stream Hatchet claims.

PUBG Mobile

Battle royales are fast-paced, easy to understand, and can gain fans quickly, whereas MOBA games are slower-paced and have a larger learning curve that works against them.

With the launch of a new Battle Royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (rehashed version of PUBG Mobile), the watch time of battle royales is likely to increase substantially.

Free Fire

Mobile Gaming on the whole has been growing exponentially over the past few years. Stream Hatchet also reported that Mobile Gaming accounted for approximately 37% of the total Q1 2021 gaming watch time.

With popular PC titles like Apex Legends, Valorant, Rocket League, and others touted to launch in the near future; it will strengthen Mobile Gaming even more.

Battlegrounds Mobile India(Indian version of PUBG Mobile)