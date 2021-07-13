PUBG Mobile generated $213 million in June 2021; Free Fire emerges as top grossing title on Play Store

Garena Free Fire and Tencent's PUBG Mobile are pioneers of the mobile gaming industry. A new report from Sensor Tower, a leading data analyst firm, confirms the same.

It shows that Free Fire has become the world's highest-grossing mobile game on Google Play Store for June 2021. In the overall list, the game has retained its eighth position. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile has emerged as the second-highest-grossing mobile game in the same month.

PUBG Mobile, Free Fire continue to dominate mobile gaming

Top mobile game by worldwide revenue for June 2021 (Image via Sensor Tower)

PUBG Mobile, the popular battle royale by Tencent, game achieved a gross income of more than $213.8 million, an 11% increase compared to June 2020. China generated 53.3% of PUBG Mobile's revenue from its localized version (Game for Peace), while the United States contributed 11.2 percent.

Honor of Kings, however, is the highest-earning game for June 2021. Player spending on the game totaled about $277 million, increasing around 21% compared with June 2020. China accounted for 95.6% of Honor of Kings' revenue, followed by Taiwan with 2% and Thailand with 1.2%

It took just 11 days for Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, an RPG game released a few weeks back in Japan and East Asia, to reach the $100 million mark, faster than Pokemon Go did. The game became the third highest-grossing game of the month.

In contrast, the third-highest earning game of May, Genshin Impact, dropped to 10th.

In June, the top 10 grossing mobile games generated a combined consumer spending of approximately $1.4 billion, with each title generating more than $100 million.

This is a record number for a single month for the number of titles to reach this milestone.

Top ten mobile games of June 2021 by revenue

Honor of Kings by Tencent PUBG Mobile by Tencent Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds by Netmarble Roblox by Roblox Candy Crush Saga by King Coin Master by Moon Active Uma Musume Pretty Derby by CyberAgent Free Fire by Garena Pokemon Go by Niantic Genshin Impact by Mihoyo

Globally, mobile games had consumer spending of $7.3 billion last month across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, a 10 % increase from last year.

