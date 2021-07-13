PUBG Mobile generated $213 million in June 2021; Free Fire emerges as top grossing title on Play Store

Garena Free Fire and Tencent's PUBG Mobile are pioneers of the mobile gaming industry. A new report from Sensor Tower, a leading data analyst firm, confirms the same.
It shows that Free Fire has become the world's highest-grossing mobile game on Google Play Store for June 2021. In the overall list, the game has retained its eighth position. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile has emerged as the second-highest-grossing mobile game in the same month.
PUBG Mobile, Free Fire continue to dominate mobile gaming
PUBG Mobile, the popular battle royale by Tencent, game achieved a gross income of more than $213.8 million, an 11% increase compared to June 2020. China generated 53.3% of PUBG Mobile's revenue from its localized version (Game for Peace), while the United States contributed 11.2 percent.
Honor of Kings, however, is the highest-earning game for June 2021. Player spending on the game totaled about $277 million, increasing around 21% compared with June 2020. China accounted for 95.6% of Honor of Kings' revenue, followed by Taiwan with 2% and Thailand with 1.2%
It took just 11 days for Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, an RPG game released a few weeks back in Japan and East Asia, to reach the $100 million mark, faster than Pokemon Go did. The game became the third highest-grossing game of the month.
In contrast, the third-highest earning game of May, Genshin Impact, dropped to 10th.
In June, the top 10 grossing mobile games generated a combined consumer spending of approximately $1.4 billion, with each title generating more than $100 million.
This is a record number for a single month for the number of titles to reach this milestone.
Top ten mobile games of June 2021 by revenue
- Honor of Kings by Tencent
- PUBG Mobile by Tencent
- Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds by Netmarble
- Roblox by Roblox
- Candy Crush Saga by King
- Coin Master by Moon Active
- Uma Musume Pretty Derby by CyberAgent
- Free Fire by Garena
- Pokemon Go by Niantic
- Genshin Impact by Mihoyo
Globally, mobile games had consumer spending of $7.3 billion last month across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, a 10 % increase from last year.