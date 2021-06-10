PUBG Mobile generated $258 million worldwide in May 2021

According to the latest report from the leading data analyst firm, Sensor Tower, Tencent's PUBG Mobile was the second-highest-earning mobile game worldwide for May 2021.

The only fuel you need is your mind! ⛽ Dare to dream bigger with McLaren 🏎️🔥🔑 #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMMcLaren



Pick up the keys to your favorite McLaren now! 🔗 https://t.co/Br4hjOtj8C pic.twitter.com/amQQwYfrvL — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 9, 2021

PUBG Mobile generated close to $258 million, a 5.2 percent Y-O-Y growth from last May. 56.6 percent of the revenue came from Game for Peace (a localized Chinese version of the game), while the United States contributed 11 percent of the total revenue. Additionally, the game saw an eight percent growth compared to April 2021.

PUBG Mobile has become the second game this year to surpass a billion in revenues - $1.24 billion to be precise.

Credits: Sensor Tower

However, the first one to cross the billion in revenue was a MOBA game by Tencent, Honor of Kings. It was also the highest-earning mobile game of May 2021, with a whopping $264.5 million in player spending. More than 95 percent of the revenue came from China, while Taiwan and Thailand constituted two and 1.7 percent.

With $107 million in earnings, Free Fire from Garena had its best month ever. Compared to its previous best-ever month in March, the game grew by 19.4 percent in May.

Likewise, the recently concluded Free Fire World Series 2021 set a new Esports record as it was watched by over 5.4 million people at its peak.

After losing third place in April, Genshin Impact made a strong comeback to regain the spot.

It's time for some fun in the sun with the Midsummer Island Adventure in @GenshinImpact! 🏝



Wish for the powerful Pyro, Klee, and an all-new 5-star Anemo character, in this summertime event: https://t.co/8etRNk5MzX pic.twitter.com/GIsGh6tcg8 — App Store (@AppStore) June 10, 2021

The top 10 games according to their accrued revenue:

1. Honor of Kings by Tencent

2. PUBG Mobile by Tencent

3. Genshin Impact by Mihoyo

4. Roblox by Roblox

5. Lineage M by NC Soft

6. Coin Master by Moon Active

7. Uma Musume Pretty Derby by CyberAgent

8. Garena Free Fire

9. Rise of Kingdoms by Lilith Games

10. Pokemon Go by Niantic

Edited by Srijan Sen