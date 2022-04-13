PUBG Mobile generated nearly $200 million in March 2022

According to a report by data analyst site Sensor Tower, the popular mobile battle royale game PUBG Mobile ranked as the second highest-earning mobile game worldwide with $199.8 million in gross revenue.

This is the first time this year that PUBG Mobile fell below $200 million in revenue, as the titls generated $237 million in January and $205 million in February. A little over 56 percent of PUBG Mobile's revenue was generated in China, where it is known as Game For Peace, followed by 9.5 percent in the United States.

While PUBG Mobile revenue slips below $200 million, Honor of Kings maintains its top position

Honor of Kings by Tencent became the first mobile game to cross $250 Million in revenue in the year 2022. The MOBA title raked in $272.4 Million in player spending, an increase of 5.8% year on year.

The game raked in $232 million in January and $225 million in February and will cross the $1 billion mark in the next few weeks. Most of the revenue comes from China, and the rest from Taiwan and Thailand.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Frostflake Heron" Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



#GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Frostflake Heron" Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Frostflake Heron" Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/QXiKahARgx

Genshin Impact, Candy Crush Saga, and Roblox have maintained their rankings among the top five grossing titles. Garena Free Fire has broken into the top five of Google Play revenue but has fallen one position to tenth place in the total rankings.

DBZ Dokkan Battle by Bandai Nomaco, which was the tenth highest earning mobile game in February, did not make it to the list this month.

Lineage W from Ncsoft is currently the highest earning mobile game on the Google Play Store. Candy Crush Saga dropped two places to third place on the Play Store while Garena Free Fire moved up to fourth place.

Garena Free Fire North America @FreeFire_NA #ARMY!



We had a great time with you all! Thank you everyone who came out to support Free Fire, you are all IDOLS in our eyes 🤩



#FreeFireXBTS #BTS Free Fire recently took over Times Square in New York and we couldn't have done it without the help of the @bts_bighit We had a great time with you all! Thank you everyone who came out to support Free Fire, you are all IDOLS in our eyes #BTS ARMY Free Fire recently took over Times Square in New York and we couldn't have done it without the help of the @bts_bighit #ARMY! 💜We had a great time with you all! Thank you everyone who came out to support Free Fire, you are all IDOLS in our eyes😉🤩#FreeFireXBTS #BTS #BTSARMY https://t.co/GnvXw21Msn

Top 10 highest-grossing mobile games of March 2022

Honor of Kings by Tencent PUBG Mobile by Tencent Genshin Impact by miHoyo Candy Crush Saga by King Roblox by Roblox Lineage W by NC Soft Coin Master by Moon Active Uma Musume Pretty Derby by CyberAgent Three Kingdoms Tactics by Alibaba Garena Free Fire

Over the course of March, players spent approximately $7 billion across Google Play and the App Store, a decline of roughly 6.3%. U.S. spending accounted for 27.3% of global sales with $1.9 billion, which was the largest market by revenue. Despite not having Google Play available, China ranked second in revenue at 19.2%, followed by Japan at approximately 19%.

