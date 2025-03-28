PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025 slots distribution announced 

Level Infinite and Krafton have announced the slots distribution for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025, which will kick off in November. The sixth edition of the championship will feature 39 teams. The organizers have reduced the total number of participants from 49 to 39. Thailand will serve as the host country for the event.

The 2024 edition of the Global Championship Finals was held in the United Kingdom and was won by the South Korean team, Dplus KIA. The event featured a total prize pool of $3 million.

Slot distribution for PMGC 2025

The League Stage of the PMGC 2025 will feature 38 teams, while one from Thailand will receive a direct invitation to the Grand Finals.

Below is the slots distribution for the League Stage:

South East Asia

2025 PMSL SEA Fall - Two teams

Indonesia Points - One team

Malaysia Points - One team

Thailand Points - One team

Vietnam Points - One team

2025 PMCL SEA Fall - One team

Central and South Asia

2025 PMSL CSA Fall - Three teams

Pakistan Points - One team

Uzbekistan Points - One team

Central Asia Points - One team

Europe

2025 PMSL Europe Fall - Three teams

Turkiye Points - One team

Eastern Europe Points - One team

Western Europe Points - One team

Middle East and North Africa

2025 PMSL MENA Fall - Three teams

KSA Points - One team

Iraq Points - One team

Egypt Points - One team

Americas

2025 PMSL Americas Fall - Two teams

Brazil Points - One team

LATAM Points - One team

North America Points - One team

Other regions

PEL (China) - Three teams

PMPS 2025 Season 3 (South Korea) - One team

PMJL Season 5 Phase 2 (Japan) - One team

Africa - One team

Special Invite - Two teams

A total of 38 teams will compete in the League Stage for 15 spots in the Grand Finals. One team from Thailand, along with the 15 teams advancing from the League Stage, will vie for the championship crown.

The PMGO 2025, the first global PUBG Mobile event of the year, is currently underway. The main event of this tournament will take place in Uzbekistan on April 12-13.

The PMWC 2025, the second international event of the year, will occur in July and August.

The PMGC 2025 will take place in November and December. Its format and structure have not been revealed yet.

