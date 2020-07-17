PUBG Mobile: Global Extreme Challenge 2020 dates announced 

PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge is an official gaming event that will feature 32 gaming influencers. These three dozen-odd influencers were selected out of 64 influencers on the basis of voting. The showmatch will start on 29th July 2020, and Indian teams will compete with MENA (Middle East and Africa) teams on 30th July.

The top 50% of influencers from each region will participate in the Global Extreme Challenge. India, North America, Middle East and Africa, South East Asia and Europe are the regions included. Voting was held from 23rd June to 6th July.

PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge Indian teams

The two teams from India are:

Team Mortal

1. Mortal

Naman 'Mortal' Mathur is the captain of one of the teams from India, and is one of the most-popular PUBG Mobile players and YouTubers. He is also the owner and leader of Team SouL, which is India's most famous clan.

Parv 'Regaltos' Singh is one of the rising stars in the Indian PUBG Mobile scene. He has more than 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube, and 690k followers on Instagram. He is also a member of Team SouL.

Yash 'Viper' Soni is the third member of Team Mortal, and is also a member of Team SouL. He has more than 900k subscribers on YouTube.

Team Scout

2. Team Scout

Tanmay 'Scout' Singh will lead the second team from India. He is one of the most-experienced players in the PUBG Mobile community. He has been active since 2018, and is known for his extraordinary mid and long-range sprays. He has more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube, and has 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

Aaditya 'Dynamo' Sawant is part of Team Scout. He has more than 7.5 million subscribers on YouTube, and 1.9 million followers on Instagram. He is also the owner of the famous 'Hydra Clan'.

'Jonathan' Amaral is one of the best players in the world, and plays for TSM-Entity. He has more than 1.1 million subscribers on YouTube, and is the third member of Team Scout.

For more details about the event, and to vote, click here.

Apart from these Indian influencers from India, 28 others have been selected from different regions for the PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge.

BTR ALICE TACAZ ONIC MUTE SECRET BIUBIU BANGPEN MASTERRAMEN ABCT36 GAMING NGAN SAT THU WYNSANITY SEVOU ROLEX PANDA ATRO OM SAYF AEDDI407 PIKACHU DOCH DREAM PUBG MEZARCI OLDBOY ALUCAROV2 DEXTROGER DON TACHO ALPOXZEN FLASHZITO RISERBECK NATO GAMER EILOCOSANTIARG

You can vote your favourite stars by going on Twitter and using the hashtag pubgmxchallenge9 for Mortal and pubgmxchallenge10 for Scout. The teams with the highest points will receive Global Extreme Challenge Show Match Points.

Tweet with #pubgmxchallenge10 to vote for your favorite captain in the PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge!