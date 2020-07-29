Create
PUBG Mobile: Global Extreme Challenge 2020  schedule announced 

Gametube
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 29 Jul 2020, 09:22 IST
News
The PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge is an official event that will feature famous personalities from various fields. From star Belgian footballer Kevin De Bruyne to Turkish singer Aleyna Tilki; American basketball player Ky Bowman to Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala and Indonesian actress Aurelie, many famous personalities will be leading their respective country's teams.

Here's what the official PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel had to say about the event:

Win fun prizes by tuning in to this once in a lifetime event! Join Kevin De Bruyne, Aleyna Tilki, Jack Osbourne, Ky Bowman and superstars from across the world as they battle across PUBG MOBILE's exclusive Livik map to raise awareness in the fight against COVID-19. Beat the pandemic! Play as one!

Top players and influencers from each region will participate in the Global Extreme Challenge. India, North America, Middle East and Africa, South East Asia and Europe are the regions included.

The event will feature 32 gaming streamers/professionals selected out of a total of 64 based on in-game voting.

PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge 2020 showdown schedule:

Live stream starts on 30th July (tomorrow) from 11:30 PM IST. From India, two teams will play against teams from MENA countries:

  • Team Mortal: Mortal (captain), Soul Regaltos, Soul Viper
  • Team Scout: Scout (captain), Dynamo, TSM-Entity Jonathan
North America and the European Union

  • Team Ky Bowman
  • Team Jack Osbourne
  • Team Aleyna Tilki
  • Team Kevin De Bruyne

South America

  • Team Paulo Dybala
  • Team Levinho
  • Team Yurem Rojas
  • Team Marian Santos

Southeast Asia

  • Team Gading
  • Team Aurelie
  • Team Jay Chanathip
  • Team Hien Ho

South Asia, Middle East & North Africa

  • Team Scout
  • Team Mortal
  • Team Om Sayf
  • Team Pikachu

The top 50 percernt of influencers from each region are participating in the PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge. Voting was held from 23rd June to 6th July, and the 32 selected gamers/streamers are:

  1. BTR Alice
  2. Tacaz
  3. Onic Mute
  4. Secret Biubiu
  5. Bangpen
  6. Masterramen
  7. ABCT36 Gaming
  8. Ngan Sat Thu
  9. Wynsanity
  10. Sevou
  11. Rolex
  12. Panda
  13. Atro
  14. Om Sayf
  15. Aeddi407
  16. Pikachu
  17. Doch
  18. Dream PUBG
  19. Mezarci
  20. Oldboy
  21. Alucarov2
  22. Dextroger
  23. Don Tacho
  24. Alpoxzen
  25. Flashzito
  26. Riserbeck
  27. Nato Gamer
  28. Eilocosantiarg
  29. Mortal
  30. Scout
  31. Dynamo
  32. Regaltos

Vote for your favourite stars

You can vote for your favourite PUBG Mobile players by going to Twitter and using the hashtag pubgmxchallenge9 for Mortal and pubgmxchallenge10 for Scout. The team with the highest votes will receive Global Extreme Challenge Show Match Points.

Published 29 Jul 2020, 09:22 IST
SouL MortaL Sc0utOP PUBG PUBG Guide Mobile Lite
