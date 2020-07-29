PUBG Mobile: Global Extreme Challenge 2020  schedule announced 

The PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge is an official event that will feature famous personalities from various fields. From star Belgian footballer Kevin De Bruyne to Turkish singer Aleyna Tilki; American basketball player Ky Bowman to Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala and Indonesian actress Aurelie, many famous personalities will be leading their respective country's teams.

Here's what the official PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel had to say about the event:

Win fun prizes by tuning in to this once in a lifetime event! Join Kevin De Bruyne, Aleyna Tilki, Jack Osbourne, Ky Bowman and superstars from across the world as they battle across PUBG MOBILE's exclusive Livik map to raise awareness in the fight against COVID-19. Beat the pandemic! Play as one!

Top players and influencers from each region will participate in the Global Extreme Challenge. India, North America, Middle East and Africa, South East Asia and Europe are the regions included.

The event will feature 32 gaming streamers/professionals selected out of a total of 64 based on in-game voting.

PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge 2020 showdown schedule:

Live stream starts on 30th July (tomorrow) from 11:30 PM IST. From India, two teams will play against teams from MENA countries:

Team Mortal: Mortal (captain), Soul Regaltos, Soul Viper

Team Scout: Scout (captain), Dynamo, TSM-Entity Jonathan

North America and the European Union

Team Ky Bowman

Team Jack Osbourne

Team Aleyna Tilki

Team Kevin De Bruyne

South America

Team Paulo Dybala

Team Levinho

Team Yurem Rojas

Team Marian Santos

Southeast Asia

Team Gading

Team Aurelie

Team Jay Chanathip

Team Hien Ho

South Asia, Middle East & North Africa

Team Scout

Team Mortal

Team Om Sayf

Team Pikachu

The top 50 percernt of influencers from each region are participating in the PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge. Voting was held from 23rd June to 6th July, and the 32 selected gamers/streamers are:

BTR Alice Tacaz Onic Mute Secret Biubiu Bangpen Masterramen ABCT36 Gaming Ngan Sat Thu Wynsanity Sevou Rolex Panda Atro Om Sayf Aeddi407 Pikachu Doch Dream PUBG Mezarci Oldboy Alucarov2 Dextroger Don Tacho Alpoxzen Flashzito Riserbeck Nato Gamer Eilocosantiarg Mortal Scout Dynamo Regaltos

Vote for your favourite stars

You can vote for your favourite PUBG Mobile players by going to Twitter and using the hashtag pubgmxchallenge9 for Mortal and pubgmxchallenge10 for Scout. The team with the highest votes will receive Global Extreme Challenge Show Match Points.