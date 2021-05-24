PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,150,483 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile, one of the most famous battle royale titles in the mobile genre, has grown tremendously and continues to do so in 2021. Within four months of the new year, the game has been nearing the $1 billion mark in revenue. It should cross that milestone in the coming months.

However, with a tremendous amount of success, the title has also faced many obstacles in the form of cheaters and hackers. These users use third-party software to gain an unfair advantage in the game, thus spoiling the experience for legitimate players.

PUBG Mobile anti-cheating report detailed

To counter this, the developers of PUBG Mobile have taken various measures, including the anti-cheat system that detects and bans the players using these cheats. They continuously monitor the system to fine-tune it and catch the cheaters as soon as possible.

The #BanPan is alive and well 🍳 From May 14-20, we banned 1,150,483 accounts from accessing our game. The majority of reasons include:



❌ "Other" Hacks

❌ Speed Hacks

❌ Modification of Area Damage



Learn more at 🔗https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/nuKY7UM1Cb — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 23, 2021

Along with this, PUBG Mobile has started a BanPan initiative, where the developers encourage legit players to report cheaters in-game. The officials also publish weekly reports detailing the type of cheats used and the number of players banned.

In this week's report (i.e., from May 14th to May 20th), the developers banned a total of 1,150,483 accounts. As compared to the previous week, the number of accounts suspended decreased by a whopping 22%.

This decrease in the accounts banned seemingly points to the effectiveness of the anti-cheat system.

Breakdown of the PUBG Mobile player base banned in various tiers

Bronze (33%) Silver (11%) Gold (8%) Platinum (10%) Diamond (13%) Crown (14%) Ace (10%) Conqueror (1%)

The majority of accounts are banned at an early stage, which further illustrates the effectiveness of the anti-cheat system.

Breakdown of types of cheats used in percentage

Auto Aim (11%) Modification of Area Damage(15%) X-Ray Vision(8%) Modification of Character Model(9%) Speed Hacks(17%) Others (40%)

The increase in the usage of other miscellaneous cheats suggests that the hackers are moving away from the conventional cheating software and finding new ones to avoid detection. This means that the fight against such users will be a challenging one for PUBG Mobile's developers.