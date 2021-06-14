PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,354,783 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile, the pioneer of mobile gaming battle royale, has been growing continuously at a rapid pace for the past two years. The game keeps on shattering new records with each passing day in terms of both downloads and revenue. The title also has a thriving esports ecosystem that provides professional players and teams an opportunity to showcase their skills at the top stage. PUBG Mobile has generated $258 million in May 2021.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile generated $258 million worldwide in May 2021

However, with all these excellent things happening around the game, PUBG Mobile has had to face numerous obstacles in the form of hackers and cheaters who use third-party software to gain an unfair advantage in-game.

PUBG Mobile anti cheating report

To counter this, the developers of PUBG Mobile have developed an anti-cheat system that detects and bans the accounts involved in cheating. Along with this, officials have started a BanPan initiative that allows legit players to report cheaters in-game. The developers also put out weekly reports detailing the number of accounts banned and the types of cheats used.

You saw our Head of Security was busy this week! 🐔💼❌ From June 4-10, we permanently banned 1,354,783 accounts from accessing our game. The main reasons were:



❌ Modification of Character Model

❌ Speed Hacks

❌ Other Hacks



Learn more at 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/5pxn88Nz7c — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 12, 2021

This week (i.e., from June 4th to June 10th 2020), PUBG Mobile permanently banned a total of 1,354,783 accounts for cheating. The number of accounts banned this week rose sharply as compared to the last week, increasing by a whopping 40%.

A break-up of the PUBG Mobile accounts banned

1.) Bronze (20%)

2.) Silver (6%)

3.) Gold (6%)

4.) Platinum (10%)

5.) Diamond (19%)

6.) Crown (23%)

7.) Ace (15%)

8.) Conquerer (1%)

This week's data showed a different trend compared to numerous previous weeks. Most of the accounts this week were banned in tiers higher than mid ( i.e Platinum to Ace). This development hints towards the use of new cheating software.

Different Types of Cheats Used this Week:

1.) Modification of Character Model (45%)

2.) Speed Hacks (10%)

3.) Modification of Area Damage (10%)

4.) Auto Aim (9%)

5.) X-Ray Vision (8%)

6.) Miscellaneous Hacks Others (13%)

An increase in "Modification of character model" indicates some new kind of cheat that allows players to modify their in-game characters.

Edited by Gautham Balaji