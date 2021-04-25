PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,498,738 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform, has enjoyed continuous success in the mobile market. The success of the main game has also paved the way for several regional versions.

Recently, the title hit the coveted mark of one billion downloads worldwide. The credit for this achievement goes to the developers who keep adding new features to keep players hooked. However, with its mounting success, the game has also faced obstacles regarding cheats and hacks.

To counter this, PUBG Mobile has set up an anti-cheat system that detects and bans players involved in cheating/hacking. Along with this, PUBG Mobile also encourages its player-base to report cheaters through the in-game system.

Officials have also started an initiative called the "Ban Pan," in which they publish weekly reports detailing the number of accounts banned, types of cheats used, etc.

PUBG Mobile Anti cheating reports

Between April 16 and 22, a total of 1,498,738 accounts were banned, a 2.4% increase from the accounts banned last week, according to the latest report.

Breaks? 🏝️ Our #BanPan's never heard of them 🍳💼 From April 16th-22nd, we banned 1,498,738 accounts from accessing our game. The majority of reasons include:



❌ Auto-Aim Hacks

❌ X-Ray Vision

❌ Speed Hacks



Learn more at 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr#pubgmobile pic.twitter.com/SISwp4in5k — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 24, 2021

Break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts

Advertisement

Conqueror - 1%

Ace - 7%

Crown - 11%

Diamond - 12%

Platinum - 10%

Gold - 9%

Silver - 11%

Bronze - 39%

51% of the banned accounts being in low tiers (Bronze+Silver) proves the effectiveness of the anti-cheat system in early detection.

Breakdown of cheats used this week:

Auto Aim (25%): Allows players to aim towards the enemy without any effort automatically.

X-Ray Vision (24%): Allows players to see through buildings and obstacles and determine the other player's location, thus giving the user an unfair advantage.

Speed Hacks (23%): Allows the player to move at a much quicker pace than normal, thus making them a difficult target to hit. This cheat also helps players run from one part of the map to the other in seconds.

Modification of Area Damage (12%): This allows the user to deal damage over a much larger area via bullets and grenades.

Modification of Character Model (7%): This allows the user to modify his/her character to gain an edge over the enemy.

Others (9%): Miscellaneous cheats