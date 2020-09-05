PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system banned 1,838,223 accounts last week

PUBG Mobile has published its second report of cheaters that got banned last week, i.e., from 28th August to 3rd September. The first report was posted on 29th August, in which 2,273,152 accounts were restricted. This week, PUBG Mobile has banned over 1,838,223 accounts caught cheating.

PUBG Mobile banned accounts numbers (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Instagram)

Here's a break-up of the accounts banned:

1% of Conqueror tier accounts

2% of Ace tier accounts

4% of Crown tier accounts

7% of Diamond tier accounts

11% of Platinum tier accounts

15% of Gold tier accounts

16% of Silver tier accounts

44% of Bronze tier accounts

PUBG Mobile banned cheats pie-chart (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Instagram)

Around 28% of the cheaters used X-Ray Visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.

of the cheaters used to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls. 34% of the cheaters were banned due to usage of auto-aiming , to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts .

of the cheaters were banned due to usage of , to shoot enemies automatically using . 19% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies with an unfair movement advantage.

were using to outperform enemies with an unfair movement advantage. 1% of the cheaters received suspensions due to the use of a modification of area damage , where the hackers could kill other players instantly with increased bullet damage.

of the cheaters received suspensions due to the use of a , where the hackers could kill other players instantly with increased bullet damage. 1% of the cheaters were handed bans because of the utilisation of modification of character model to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins .

of the cheaters were handed bans because of the utilisation of to gain an unfair advantage using . The remaining 17% got banned due to reasons not specified.

PUBG Mobile anti-cheat report for the previous week (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Instagram)

New anti-hack system in PUBG Mobile

Also, the anti-cheat feature in PUBG Mobile has received an overhaul, ahead of version 1.0.

Version 1.0 security defence tech upgrade: