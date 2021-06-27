PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 3,884,690 accounts this week

The popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile has reached great heights despite only being around for a brief span of time.

The title, launched in 2018, was a game-changer because it transformed mobile gaming dynamics and aligned it more with PC gaming.

The game earned a spot among the finalists for the Esports game of the year award presented by the prestigious Esports Awards. PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are the only mobile games in this category. The title also got nominated for Esports Mobile Game of the Year a few weeks ago.

PUBG Mobile has achieved tremendous success but has also been plagued with many issues. Cheating is one of those crippling issues. Some players use third-party plug-ins to gain an unfair edge over others, and this has been causing havoc with players.

PUBG Mobile developers routinely push updates to flush out those plug-ins and to end each vulnerability. The game also has an inbuilt anti-cheat system that detects and bans cheaters.

PUBG Mobile anti-cheating report

Each week, developers also publish the tiers and types of cheats that were banned. This week, i.e., from June 18th to 24th, they banned over 3.8 million (3,884,690 accounts precisely) accounts. That's a 50 percent increase from last month's 2.5 million.

Break-up of the PUBG Mobile accounts banned

Conqueror- 1%

Ace tier- 14%

Crown tier- 28%

Diamond- 25%

Platinum- 13%

Gold- 6%

Silver- 4%

Bronze- 10%

80 percent of the accounts banned were mid to high-tier accounts.

Types of cheats used

A whopping 76 percent of the accounts got banned because of the "Modification of Character Model," which has been a consistent trend for the past three weeks.

Speed, X-Ray, and Modification of Area damaged comprised five percent each while Auto Aim comprised only two percent of the cheaters. The remaining eight percent of the hackers were using other (miscellaneous) types of hacks.

