PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 568,392 accounts this week

The growth of PUBG Mobile has been tremendously continuous in recent years. A Sensor Tower report published recently showed that the game generated 213.8 million USD in player spending during June. It also generated $1.5 billion in the first half of 2021.

However, with this level of success, PUBG Mobile has been a target of hacking and cheating, leading to alterations for cheaters in-game that are both unfair and ruinous for regular players.

A system to address this has been implemented by the developers of the game, which detects and imposes punishment on players who use any form of cheats. PUBG Mobile also shares ban reports every week to let fans know what actions they have taken against cheaters.

The PUBG Mobile anti-cheating report for the week gone by

PUBG Mobile officials have released a new cheater report for the week between July 9th to July 15th. As revealed in the latest report, they have permanently suspended 568,392 accounts from playing PUBG Mobile due to cheating.

Compared to last week, the number of banned accounts has decreased by 65%.

Don't get burned by the #BanPan! 🍳👨‍🍳 From July 9-15, we permanently banned 568,392 accounts from accessing #PUBGMOBILE ❌ The main reasons were use of:

❌ Auto-Aim Hacks

❌ X-Ray Vision

❌ Speed Hacks



Learn more 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr pic.twitter.com/HxoDTFL07I — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 18, 2021

PUBG Mobile accounts suspended in different tiers by percentage

Bronze: 27%

Silver: 10%

Gold: 10%

Platinum: 13%

Diamond: 16%

Crown: 14%

Ace: 9%

Conqueror: 1%

It is noteworthy that one-quarter of the banned accounts came from the lower tier, proving the effectiveness of the anti-cheat system.

Breakdown of types of cheats used this week

Speed Hacks (26%): The cheater will be able to move at higher speeds than usual.

Auto Aim (28%): Directly aims at the enemy without the cheater exerting any effort.

X-Ray Vision (27%): Through obstacles such as walls and trees, the cheater can locate the enemies.

Modification of Area Damage (5%): It gives the cheater the ability to exploit a much larger area than the default one.

1% of accounts were banned for exploiting the Modification of Character Model, while 13% were barred for other reasons.

