PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 809,566 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile has seen tremendous success since its debut in 2018. The Battle Royale has enjoyed unparalleled success in terms of downloads, revenues, and other metrics.

However, the growing popularity of the game has led a few to attempt to obtain unfair advantages through third-party applications.

To combat this, developers of the game have created an anti-cheat system that automatically prevents cheaters from playing the game by suspending their accounts.

PUBG Mobile publishes a weekly report to raise awareness about the types of cheats employed and the number of banned accounts.

The #BanPan has been busy! 😎🍳 From May 28th - June 3rd, we permanently banned 809,566 accounts from accessing our game. The main reasons were use of:

❌ Auto-Aim Hacks

❌ X-Ray Vision

❌ Other Hacks



Learn more at 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr#PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/yOLXhZ3g2L — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 6, 2021

PUBG Mobile anti-cheating report

During this past week, i.e., from May 28th to June 3rd, the game permanently banned 809,566 accounts from accessing the game, which is a five percent decrease from last week's report.

A break-up of the PUBG Mobile accounts banned

1% of Conqueror (highest) tier accounts

11% of Ace tier accounts

15% of Crown tier accounts

14% of Diamond tier accounts

10% of Platinum tier account

8% of Gold tier accounts

10% of Silver-tier accounts

31% of Bronze (lowest) tier accounts

More than 30 percent of the cheaters were banned in the first tier (Bronze Tier), which shows the efficacy of the PUBG Mobile anti-cheat system.

Types of Cheats used

28% of the cheaters were banned due to auto-aim hack usage, which helps aim while shooting enemies.

Around 26% of the cheaters used the X-Ray Vision script, which allowed them to see their opponent's location through cover and walls.

of the cheaters used the X-Ray Vision script, which allowed them to see their opponent's location through cover and walls. 14% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.

to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage. 6% of the hackers received suspensions due to the use of a modification of area damage. The cheat helped them increase bullet damage.

of the hackers received suspensions due to the use of a modification of area damage. The cheat helped them increase bullet damage. 9% of the hackers were banned because of the use of the modification of the character model.

of the hackers were banned because of the use of the modification of the character model. The remaining 17% got banned due to unstated reasons.

Edited by Srijan Sen