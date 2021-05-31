PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 853,945 accounts this week

The mobile gaming and esports market have been dominated by battle royale titles such as PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and COD Mobile. Among the pioneers in the mobile gaming industry, the name PUBG Mobile stands at the top.

The title has gained an unprecedented amount of success, crossing 1 billion downloads on the Google Play and App Store. PUBG Mobile has been successful in 2021 as well, nearing almost a billion dollars in revenue just four months into the current year.

However, the game has had to face challenges in the form of hackers and cheaters who use third-party software to gain an unfair advantage over legitimate players.

The PUBG Mobile anti-cheating report is dated May 21st to May 27th

To counter this, the developers of PUBG Mobile have set up an anti-cheat system that detects and bans players automatically and via player reports. Alongside this, the officials have also started the Ban Pan initiative, in which they publish weekly reports detailing the number of accounts banned and the types of cheats used.

PUBG Mobile also updates its anti-cheat system from time to time to deal with newer cheats and hacks.

Don't mess around, or the #BanPan will bring you down 🍳 From May 21-27, we banned 853,945 accounts from accessing our game. The majority of reasons include:



❌ X-Ray Vision

❌ Auto-Aim Hacks

❌ Speed Hacks



Learn more at 🔗https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/R8twueqwgJ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 30, 2021

In this week's report (i.e., from May 21st to May 27th), the developers banned a total of 853,945 accounts. The decline in the number of accounts has been continuous for the second week straight.

Compared to the previous week, the number of accounts banned has decreased by a whopping 25%.

Breakdown of the PUBG Mobile player base banned in various tiers

Bronze (32%) Silver (10%) Gold (8%) Platinum (10%) Diamond (14%) Crown (15%) Ace (10%) Conquerer (1%)

Breakdown of types of cheats used by percentage

Xray Vision (27%) Auto Aim (19%) Speed Hacks (18%) Modification of Character model (14%) Modification of Area damage (6%) Others Cheats (16%)